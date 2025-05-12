Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed that a crucial Tottenham star should be in contention to play in the Europa League final, while another star who “knows what a trophy would mean” to Spurs “feels good.”

Spurs have had a number of injury problems this season. What they do not need is players sidelined ahead of their most important match of the campaign – the Europa League final.

The Premier League has been a write off for some time, with Tottenham now 17th in the league, with only now-relegated sides worse off than them. The Europa League final represents a chance for something positive from an otherwise awful season.

James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall will definitely miss the final with injuries, and there is a chance that Dejan Kulusevski does too, having been hit hard against Crystal Palace on Sunday, forcing him off the field.

But Ange Postecoglou has allayed fears that the Swede will miss the final, stating: “He was a bit sore this morning with his knee. It looks like a knock at this stage.

“We are going to let it settle for 24 hours and then assess it but the initial thing is it is more of a knock than anything more significant. Fingers crossed he is OK.”

Tottenham icon Son Heung-min has been absent for the last few games, but returned against Palace, and Postecoglou feels he’s trending in the right direction to potentially start a game that will be very important to him.

“He is good. It was important he got some minutes yesterday, he needed them. More for himself psychologically than anything else. He had a good session today. He was never going to do the full session because he played yesterday.

“He feels good. We have still got eight or nine days to go, and a game on Friday to build him up, and it is great to have him available. Probably he understands better than most what a trophy would mean to this football club.”

Indeed, Son has played for Spurs for almost 10 years, and has been the runner up in a Champions League final and a League Cup final, as well as coming third in the Premier League.

As the second longest-serving player at Tottenham behind Ben Davies, Son will be desperate to get his hands on some silverware.

