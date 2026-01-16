Oliver Glasner will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season

According to reports, Crystal Palace have made ‘approaches’ for two managers as they scour the market for a new boss to replace Oliver Glasner.

Glasner has done a remarkable job since joining Crystal Palace at the start of 2024, winning 41 of his 95 matches in charge across all competitions.

The respected head coach has taken Crystal Palace to new heights over the past couple of years, having earned European qualification by winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history last season.

Unfortunately for Palace, Glasner’s work has not gone unnoticed as he has attracted interest from several elite clubs in recent months and his contract situation means an exit in 2026 has always been inevitable.

Glasner is currently the favourite to be Man Utd’s next permanent manager, but potential moves to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been mooted.

It has been a chastening day for Palace supporters because Glasner confirmed to reporters on Friday that he will depart the club at the end of this season, while it has also emerged that captain Marc Guehi is closing in on a move to Manchester City.

Glasner said: “A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break.

“We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It’s the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months.

“But now it’s important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that’s why we didn’t want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace.”

When asked about his next move, Glasner added: “I’m just looking for a new challenge.

“I haven’t spoken to any other club, I told the players that and promised them today I will give my best to give the best season in Crystal Palace history, the best points tally in history.

“We are now four points better off than we were at this stage of the season and we will do everything to bring another trophy back to Selhurst Park.”

A saving grace for Palace is that they will have known for a while that Glasner is going to leave, and journalist Ben Jacobs has shed light on their search for a replacement.

He said on X: ‘Crystal Palace already started exploring Oliver Glasner replacements last year.

‘Rayo Vallecano’s Iñigo Pérez and Getafe’s Pepe Bordalás two names approached. Liam Rosenior was also on the list but has since joined Chelsea.’