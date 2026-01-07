Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says he is not “naive” to the prospect of losing Marc Guehi in the transfer window with reports Manchester City may make a move.

Ruben Dias being ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury may prompt City to conduct some unexpected winter business and with Guehi running down his Palace contract, he could represent a cut-price option for Pep Guardiola’s team.

However, Palace have already shown their willingness to forfeit money in order to keep their captain as seen by them rejecting £35m from Liverpool for the England international in the summer.

Asked about Guehi, manager Glasner, who also appears likely to leave in the summer, suggested that while he wanted to keep Guehi, the prospect of making money on the player rather than letting him go for a free was not something he ignored.

“Nothing in life is one-dimensional,” the Austrian manager said in a press conference. “Let’s say you have a nice car but you need money because it’s cold and a window [at home] is broken, and somebody offers you crazy money for your car.

“You say, ‘No, I don’t want to sell my car. I love my car. But I don’t want to freeze.’ Then you say, ‘If I can get the window and even a new roof, you can have the car. But I would like to keep it.’

“It’s the same with [the player],” Glasner continued. “Everybody wants him to play for Crystal Palace, sign a new contract and stay here forever.

“On the other side, the contract ends this summer and if somebody is coming and you are freezing, there will be a moment when the club says, ‘Now the financial issue is more important than the sporting issue and we have to do it.’”

If they lost Guehi, Palace would be down to Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot and George King as their only fit centre backs. Chris Richards is currently out with an ankle injury while Chadi Riad is expected to return to action later this month following a cruciate ligament injury.

Glasner though said that selling players can be a good thing for both player and club and that if the ambitions of the two parties do not match, then it is best to cut the cord.

“If a player feels too good for a club, it is better to sell him, and if a player is not good enough for a club, you also have to sell him,” Glasner said. “To get the best out of your squad, it must be a match.”

“I’m not so naive as not to know that if a massive offer comes from City and [he] wants to do it, it will happen.”

City have shown a willingness to get out the chequebook in the winter before and spent close to £190m on Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah last January.

