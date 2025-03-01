Ex-PGMOL chief Keith Hackett thinks Millwall ‘keeper Liam Roberts deserves an “extended ban” for his horror challenge on Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Crystal Palace progressed in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, beating Championship side Millwall 3-1.

Millwall played most of the game with ten men as the goalkeeper was sent off inside the opening ten minutes after catching Mateta on the head with his boot.

An own goal by Japhet Tanganga broke the deadlock before Daniel Munoz doubled Palace’s advantage. West Harding reduced the deficit before Eddie Nketiah settle the match in the host’s favour with his second goal in two matches.

The red card incident is the most talked about incident from the match, with Palace chairman Steve Parish claiming Roberts’ foul was “the most reckless challenge” he’s seen as he “endangered Mateta’s life”.

Hackett is angered by referee Michael Oliver relying on VAR with the decision and called for an “extended punishment” for Roberts.

“What an appalling challenge and I have to ask the question why one of the world’s top referees failed to immediately show a red card. It is frankly an absolute no brainer,” Hackett said in an interview for Football Insider.

“What is also appalling is that referee Michael Oliver had to rely on VAR in order to deliver the outcome. It didn’t need a second look, it was horrendous.”

On the potential length of Roberts’ ban, Hackett added: “That horrendous challenge by Liam Roberts of Millwall on Mateta is totally and utterly unacceptable.

“His punishment must be an extension above the normal three-match ban. There is no room for this challenge in the game of football.

“The challenge by the goalkeeper warrants a minimum five-game ban.”

Speaking post-match, Palace head coach Oliver Glasner confirmed Mateta is “conscious in hospital” and that his injury is “very serious”.

“He is conscious and he is in hospital. His ear looks terrible. It’s a very serious injury so we hope all the best for him,” Glasner said.

“We are not really happy, we can’t be really happy. Of course, it’s a great win and into the quarter-finals but when you lose a player, especially with a foul like this, you have two different feelings in your stomach.”

“Honestly, I didn’t want to see it, I just watched it and it is terrible. I’m sure the goalkeeper didn’t want to injure JP in this situation, no player wants this.

“But if you got to the ball with this with this intensity, with the foot at that height, you can’t do it because it’s so dangerous and we all have responsibilities for our health. I don’t want to blame him but it is a terrible foul.”

“I didn’t see it like it was in the game, it was so quick, I could see the keeper had a lot of intensity, but he touched the ball first. But I could see it now in slow motion and it’s worse.”