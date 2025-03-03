Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts reportedly faces a ‘longer ban’ for his “utterly unacceptable” challenge on Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Palace hosted Millwall in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday afternoon and won 3-1 to advance in the competition.

A goal from former Spurs defender Japhet Tanganga opened the scoring before Daniel Munoz doubled Palace’s lead.

Wes Harding got a goal back for Millwall, but Eddie Nketiah netted in the final minutes to settle the match in Palace’s favour.

Millwall played most of the match with ten men as Roberts was dismissed for his horror challenge on Mateta, who required 25 stitches after being struck in the head with the goalkeeper’s boot.

On Sunday afternoon, a statement from Palace revealed: ‘We are very pleased to confirm that JP Mateta has this evening been discharged from St George’s Hospital where he received specialist treatment and 25 stitches to a severe laceration to his left ear,’ Palace said in a statement.

‘All scans were clear and JP is feeling well.

‘He will now rest and recuperate over the following days where his progress will be monitored by our club doctor.

‘Thank you to the medical staff at both Selhurst Park and the hospital for their help and professionalism, and for all the wishes of support that JP and the club have received today.’

As things stand, Roberts will be given a three-match ban, but he could face a more severe punishment.

Former PGMOL chief Keith Hackett has explained why Roberts’ challenge “warrants an extension”.

“What an appalling challenge and I have to ask the question why one of the world’s top referees failed to immediately show a red card. It is frankly an absolute no brainer,” Hackett said.

“What is also appalling is that referee Michael Oliver had to rely on VAR in order to deliver the outcome. It didn’t need a second look, it was horrendous.”

On the potential length of Roberts’ ban, Hackett added: “That horrendous challenge by Liam Roberts of Millwall on Mateta is totally and utterly unacceptable.

“His punishment must be an extension above the normal three-match ban. There is no room for this challenge in the game of football.

“The challenge by the goalkeeper warrants a minimum five-game ban.”

Now, a report from The Standard claims the FA are ‘considering a longer ban’ and have a ‘deadline’ to make an ‘appeal’.