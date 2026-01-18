According to reports, Crystal Palace chiefs have made a decision on whether to sack head coach Oliver Glasner following his bombshell outburst on Saturday.

The Austrian has done a remarkable job at Palace as he has taken the Premier League club to new heights, helping them win their first FA Cup at the end of last season.

However, Glasner‘s relationship with club chiefs has soured in recent months, and he confirmed on Friday that he will not renew his contract beyond the end of this season.

Glasner’s exit has been inevitable for a while as he is attracting interest from several elite clubs, while he has also taken issue with an alleged lack of backing regarding transfers.

This situation has developed since Glasner’s announcement on Friday, with the head coach remarkably blasting the board following Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Sunderland over their decision to sell club captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City.

READ: F365’s 3pm Blackout: Frank sack imminent and Slot not far behind as Liverpool make unwelcome history



Glasner said: “The players gave everything they could. We made no substitutions – look at the bench, there are just kids there.

“We feel like we’re being abandoned completely. Selling our captain one day before a game – there is no understanding for this.

“We are preparing and then yesterday [Friday], I get told that our captain will be sold, but why not next week? At least he can play this game and then next week, other players are coming back. It makes me really upset.

“If your heart gets ripped out twice a year, with [Eberechi] Eze one day before a game in the summer and your captain one day before a game – I’ve just got no understanding.”

Now, a report from journalist Graeme Bailey for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Glasner is ‘on the brink of leaving now’ as his position has been deemed ‘untenable’.

READ MORE: Slot sack a ‘matter of time’ with Alonso available as ‘jealous’ Keane needs to ‘shut up’ about Man Utd



Bailey explained: ‘The comments have sent shockwaves through Selhurst Park, with our sources indicating that Glasner’s position is now untenable.

‘Palace’s hierarchy are considering options but are set to appoint an interim boss if, and when, Glasner’s departure is confirmed.’

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, meanwhile, has revealed that Palace chief Steve Parish is ‘fuming’ at Glasner’s outburst and has a clear stance on the ‘final straw’ for the head coach, while he ‘considers sacking’ him.

Dorsett explained:

‘Palace feel they had no choice but to sell Guehi rather than risk losing £20m if the defender had walked away on a free at the end of the season. And the club are adamant that they abided by Glasner’s wishes in the last transfer window, when they pulled out of a deal to sell him to Liverpool on Deadline Day. ‘From Parish’s perspective, every decision he takes is what he believes is the right one for the long-term stability and future of Crystal Palace. Whether Glasner remains part of those plans is likely to be decided quickly.’

In a follow-up report, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol revealed the Premier League side ‘want’ Glasner to stay until the summer.

Solhekol claimed: ‘Glasner knows it is virtually impossible for a club the size of Palace to hold on to international players when big clubs offer massive contracts.

‘The Austrian was understandably emotional after his side’s dreadful run continued at the Stadium of Light, but it is his job to turn the situation around.’