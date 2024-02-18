According to reports, Oliver Glasner is ‘set for his first training session’ as Crystal Palace head coach after replacing Roy Hodgson.

The veteran manager did a wonderful job at the end of last season as he seamlessly guided Palace to Premier League safety after they were being dragged into the relegation fight under Patrick Vieira.

Hodgson wasn’t initially expected to remain in charge heading into this season but their superb finish to the 2022/23 campaign earned him a new one-year deal.

The Eagles also made a strong start to this season but they have been in terrible form over the past couple of months. They have won just one of their past six games across all competitions.

Palace head into Monday night’s huge relegation six-pointer against Everton just five points clear of Sean Dyche’s side, who currently occupy the final relegation place in the Premier League.

The pressure has been mounting on Hodgson in recent weeks and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed on Thursday afternoon that he has been “fired” and Glasner has been “appointed” as his replacement.

This report emerged around the time it was revealed that Hodgson felt ill in training and was taken to hospital for further tests. It was later confirmed that he is in a “stable” condition and all of the F365 team wishes him a speedy recovery.

According to several outlets, Palace are still planning for life without Hodgson with Glasner picked as his replacement.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since leaving Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of last season.

Glasner – who has previously had spells at LSK and VfL Wolfsburg – helped Frankfurt win the Europa League at the end of the 2021/22 campaign but he exited the club shortly after their defeat to RB Leipzig in the 2023 DFB-Pokal final.

The Sun claim Palace chairman Steve Parish ‘held a secret meeting with Glasner in a London hotel on Friday night’ but Hodgson has ‘offered’ to take charge on Monday night. The report adds.

‘It was the first face-to-face meeting between Parish and Glasner and came while Eagles boss Roy Hodgson was still in hospital. ‘Glasner, 49, even attended Tottenham’s 2-1 home defeat to Wolves yesterday — a possible scouting trip with Palace facing Spurs on March 2. ‘Parish seems set to replace Hodgson with Glasner — the choice of major shareholder John Textor — as he is available and keen to take on the challenge at Selhurst Park. ‘Veteran Hodgson, 76, was willing to leave his sick bed and head for Goodison to help in the crucial game against Everton tomorrow.’

Romano meanwhile revealed on Saturday evening that Glasner’s first Palace training session is set to be on Tuesday after Monday night’s game against Everton.

“Oliver Glasner, set for his first training session as Crystal Palace new head coach on Tuesday — after fair goodbye to Roy Hodgson,” Romano tweeted.

“Glasner also expected to watch game vs Everton with Steve Parish, after he was following Spurs today preparing for the game in 2 weeks.”

Earlier this week, Toffees manager Dyche suggested that the uncertainty surrounding Palace could help his side on Monday night.

“The mentality has to be right for us. If anything is not right their end it is nothing to do with us and if it unbalances their situation that’s helpful,” he said ahead of Monday’s match at Goodison Park,” Dyche told reporters.

“But equally you can turn it the other way and say will they be galvanised by the situation? Who knows?

“There is an awareness of the opposition but I’ve always kept the straightforward thinking that the game has to be about us, particularly at Goodison where we want to take the game on.

“The coverage in football is so vast the players are all aware of the situation so we focus on what we are doing.”