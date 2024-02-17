Crystal Palace: Glasner ‘immediately said yes’ to replacing Hodgson; players ”visibly shaken’ by illness

Oliver Glasner “loves the chance” to be able to coach in the Premier League and “immediately said yes” to managing Crystal Palace, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Multiple reports earlier in the week indicated that Roy Hodgson has now been fired by the Eagles following their 3-1 loss at home to London rivals Chelsea.

The reports came on the same day that Hodgson was taken to hospital after falling ill during a training session on Thursday.

An update from Crystal Palace came on Thursday, a statement read: Following news that Roy Hodgson was taken ill during today’s training session, we can confirm that he is now stable and is currently undergoing tests in hospital.

“Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery.”

It is claimed that former Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg manager Glasner has been appointed the new Crystal Palace boss but there is yet to be an official announcement from the Premier League club.

READ MORE: Arsenal pair among top 10 most expensive players ever to then leave for free transfers

And transfer expert Romano has revealed what Crystal Palace fans can expect from Glasner ahead of his official appointment.

“Oliver Glasner has been chosen to take over from Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace, and fans can now expect modern football, a manager who trusts young players and who helps to develop an offensive football style” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“This was crucial for Palace to proceed as Glasner was really convincing in the interviews he had with the club and also he immediately said yes to this possibility.

“He loves the chance to be able to work in the Premier League.”

Crystal Palace players were left ‘visibly shaken’ after Hodgson was rushed to hospital on Thursday with the Daily Mail explaining how the incident unfolded.