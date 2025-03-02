Crystal Palace have confirmed that Jean-Philippe Mateta is “feeling well” having been discharged from hospital but offered a grisly update on the striker’s injury against Millwall.

Palace cruised into the FA Cup quarter-finals after a 3-1 win over their local rivals on Saturday, but a horror challenge by Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts that left Mateta prostrate on the Selhurst Park turf in the eight minute overshadowed the contest.

Michael Oliver eventually sent Roberts off after consulting the pitch-side monitor after replays showed the goalkeeper kicking the Frenchman in the head as he came out of his box to clear the ball.

The fifth-round tie was paused for around eight minutes as Mateta received treatment on the pitch before being stretchered off the pitch on oxygen.

Mateta was taken to hospital for checks and Palace have now revealed he ‘specialist treatment’ required to fix his lacerated ear.

‘We are very pleased to confirm that JP Mateta has this evening been discharged from St George’s Hospital where he received specialist treatment and 25 stitches to a severe laceration to his left ear,’ Palace said in a statement.

‘All scans were clear and JP is feeling well.

‘He will now rest and recuperate over the following days where his progress will be monitored by our club doctor.

‘Thank you to the medical staff at both Selhurst Park and the hospital for their help and professionalism, and for all the wishes of support that JP and the club have received today.’

Mateta took to Instagram to thank fans for the ‘kind messages’ he had received following the collision.

‘Thank you all for your kind messages. I’m doing well,’ he told his followers.

‘I hope to be back very soon. And stronger than ever.

‘Well done guys for the great job today. I love you. JP.’

Speaking to BBC Sport at the half-time break, Palace chairman Steve Parish said Roberts’ challenge was the most “reckless” he had ever seen.

“In all the time I’ve watched football I’ve never seen a challenge like it. I looked to see how old the keeper is and he’s 30-years old,” Parish told the BBC’s Kelly Somers.

“That’s the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I’ve ever seen. He needs to have a long hard look at himself that lad because he’s endangering a fellow professional, maybe even his life.

“It’s difficult for me to talk about the rest of the game because we’re worried about JP and it’s just a terrible, terrible challenge.

“They’re all professionals out there and they’ve got to treat each other like professionals. They’ve got a duty of care and that goalkeeper hasn’t had one.

“It’s difficult for me to think about anything else with JP in hospital. It’s a dreadful challenge and why the referee needs to go to the screen I’ve got no idea.

“He’s a human being let’s forget about a football player that’s not just a normal challenge. If you’re kicking someone in the head with full force God knows what damage has been done to him.”

Millwall fans were heard chanting ‘let him die’ while Mateta lay motionless on the turf but it’s thought the Championship side are expected to escape punishment as the chants do not breach FA regulations.