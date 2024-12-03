‘I love Jesus’ – Crystal Palace star Guehi ‘could face FA charge’ after PL captain refuses to wear LGBTQ+ armband

Marc Guehi and Sam Morsy are at the centre of a row about the LGBTQ+ rainbow armband.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ‘could face a charge’ from the Football Association after writing “I love Jesus” on his LGBTQ+ armband.

Premier League clubs are showing their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport by participating in charity Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign between 29 November and 5 December.

Egypt international Sam Morsy opted not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband as Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday – and will snub the armband again when the Tractor Boys host Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.

Ipswich insisted they are committed to “being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone” but “respect the decision” of their skipper.

“We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance,” the club said in a statement on Monday.

“During this year’ campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first-teams visited our Foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game.

“A range of further initiatives are planned around Tuesday’s home game with Crystal Palace, including a takeover of the stadium’s big screen in the moments prior to kick-off.

“At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband, due to his religious beliefs.”

After Morsy refused to wear the armband, images emerged on social media showing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi writing “I love Jesus” on his rainbow armband.

And now ESPN claim that the England centre-back could face an FA charge for his decision to write those words on his armband in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Saturday.

ESPN wrote on X: “ESPN has learned that Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guéhi could face an English Football Association (FA) charge after writing “I love Jesus” on his rainbow-coloured captain’s armband for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United.”

Outlining the rules, ESPN added in an article: