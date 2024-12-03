‘I love Jesus’ – Crystal Palace star Guehi ‘could face FA charge’ after PL captain refuses to wear LGBTQ+ armband
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ‘could face a charge’ from the Football Association after writing “I love Jesus” on his LGBTQ+ armband.
Premier League clubs are showing their support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport by participating in charity Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign between 29 November and 5 December.
Egypt international Sam Morsy opted not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband as Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday – and will snub the armband again when the Tractor Boys host Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening.
Ipswich insisted they are committed to “being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone” but “respect the decision” of their skipper.
“We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance,” the club said in a statement on Monday.
“During this year’ campaign, members of the club’s men’s and women’s first-teams visited our Foundation’s weekly LGBTQ+ football session, while the club also made a joint pledge of solidarity and inclusivity alongside Nottingham Forest ahead of Saturday’s game.
“A range of further initiatives are planned around Tuesday’s home game with Crystal Palace, including a takeover of the stadium’s big screen in the moments prior to kick-off.
“At the same time, we respect the decision of our captain Sam Morsy, who has chosen not to wear the rainbow captain’s armband, due to his religious beliefs.”
After Morsy refused to wear the armband, images emerged on social media showing Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi writing “I love Jesus” on his rainbow armband.
And now ESPN claim that the England centre-back could face an FA charge for his decision to write those words on his armband in their 1-1 draw against Newcastle on Saturday.
ESPN wrote on X: “ESPN has learned that Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guéhi could face an English Football Association (FA) charge after writing “I love Jesus” on his rainbow-coloured captain’s armband for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United.”
Outlining the rules, ESPN added in an article:
‘The Laws of the Game allow “initiative slogans/emblems promoting the game of football, respect and integrity,” such as Rainbow Laces, but forbid “political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.”
‘Law 4 goes on to say that “for any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA.”
‘A modification was made to the law last summer to make it clear that all captains “must wear an armband which is simple and conforms to the requirements of Law 4 relating to slogans, statements, images and advertising.”
‘That Guéhi chose to write the religious slogan on an armband supporting LGBTQ+ issues could be seen as an aggravating factor.
‘Football Association kit rules underline that “the appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of Clothing … Any political or religious message” is forbidden and “disciplinary action may be taken” for “any breach of these Regulations.”‘