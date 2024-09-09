Rob Holding has been frozen out by Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner and has removed every reference to the club from his Instagram account.

Arsenal sold Holding to Palace for around £2million last September but he only made one appearance in 2023/24.

He was a benchwarmer when fit but suffered a few different injuries in his debut season at Selhurst Park.

Glasner seemed genuinely upset by Holding’s injury issues when speaking in April but the two appear to have fallen out.

Speaking last month, the Eagles head coach refused to reveal why Holding is not training with his team-mates.

“Rob is training individually at the moment,” he said.

“We will talk together – he knows the reason. But it is something that stays between Rob and me. Nothing public.”

The relationship between player and club appears to have completely broken down as Holding has removed everything Crystal Palace from his Instagram page. That is how we judge these things now. Because of woke.

Banished from the first team, it looks like there is no way back for Holding, who will have to wait until January to leave, unless his contract is terminated.

Some Arsenal fans could not believe they received such a small fee for the 28-year-old last summer.

Mikel Arteta heavily depended on Holding in the latter stages of 2022/23 following an injury to William Saliba.

The importance of Saliba was emphasised by Arsenal crumbling in the Premier League title race.

Crystal Palace sold Joachim Andersen to Fulham last month but that has not opened up a space in the starting XI for Holding.

Having lost Andersen and key attacker Michael Olise in the summer transfer window, Palace lost their opening two Premier League games of the season before a draw at Chelsea.

“It’s a deserved point,” Glasner said after the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. “We were a bit lucky in the first half, but you need a great goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge.

“There was a feeling when we were in our shape that Chelsea didn’t find the space. Overall, with the second half, it’s a deserved point.”

