Crystal Palace given ‘huge Europa League boost’ with ‘expected’ outcome revealed amid Textor ruling

According to reports, Crystal Palace have been provided a ‘huge boost’ as they battle to remain in next season’s Europa League.

Palace are coming off a superb season under Oliver Glasner, as they grew into the campaign following a poor start to finish 12th in the Premier League.

A much bigger positive came via their run in the FA Cup, as they remarkably beat Aston Villa and Man City en route to lifting the trophy to win this competition for the first time.

This was a huge achievement for Palace and there are long-term benefits to winning this competition, as they have earned a significant injection of cash ahead of their deserved involvement in next season’s Europa League.

Palace have qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup, but their inclusion in next season’s competition is in doubt due to UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.

These rules prohibit two or more clubs with the same controlling stakeholder from competing in the same European competition, with Palace under threat due to co-owner John Textor’s Eagle Football Group also owning Ligue Un side Lyon.

Palace have been fighting their case in recent weeks and were recently dealt a blow as Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest wrote to UEFA to make a complaint and alleged that the Eagles have breached their multi-club ownership regulations.

However, the case appears to be going Crystal Palace’s way, with reporter Ben Jacobs revealing to talkSPORT that they have been given a ‘huge boost in their bid to remain in the Europa League’.

The report claims ‘Palace are expected to stay in the Europa League with Textor deemed not to have a decisive influence in the club’ as he only owns a 30% stake.

The official ruling is expected to be that the Eagles and Lyon have ‘no multi-club conflict’ as UEFA are ‘in favour’ of having Palace in the Europa League.

‘TalkSPORT understands UEFA don’t construe Textor as holding a controlling influence at Palace, and recognise the value of having the Eagles in the Europa League next season following their FA Cup win over Manchester City last season. ‘An announcement on Palace’s future in the Europa League is expected imminently.’

In 2021, Textor insisted he did not have a say regarding key decisions at Crystal Palace.

He explained: “There’s not really an opportunity to get more involved in the stuff that’s really fun for me — the academy, squad construction, the commercial elements.

“[There is] a spiritual divide on the merits of multi-club collaboration versus single-club governance.

“I have a different emotion when I’m responsible for the outcome of something — I have a stronger connection.

“So I’m proud of my role, within a small team of good friends, for the construction of the roster in Brazil [with Botafogo]… Checking in on Palace at the weekend is different. I’m a fan but I’m not remotely responsible for the outcome.”