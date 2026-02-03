A new report has shed light on what is next for Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta after he missed out on a move to AC Milan.

Mateta had a tumultuous January transfer window as he was targeted by several clubs before ultimately missing out on a switch to AC Milan.

The forward has entered the final 18 months of his current contract at Crystal Palace and talks over an extension have stalled in recent months.

The 28-year-old has eight Premier League goals this season, but his form in recent weeks has been poor as his relationship with Palace has turned sour.

In the January transfer window, Mateta reportedly informed Palace of his intention to leave so he can play for a club in the Champions League.

Aston Villa, Juventus and Nottingham Forest were among the clubs linked with him until he settled on a move to AC Milan.

A £26m deal looked likely to be finalised before the transfer deadline passed, but AC Milan’s move for Mateta collapsed as it emerged that he has a serious knee injury.

Now, a report from Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol claims Mateta has a ‘key decision’ to make regarding his injury as he is ‘considering’ whether to have surgery.

Mateta is ‘still hopeful’ of playing for France at the summer’s World Cup, though this is surely unlikely.

The report adds: ‘Discussions will take place with Palace and with the surgeon to decide the best course of action.

‘Options include him continuing to play with pain and managing the injury, or to undergo surgery soon, which could mean several months on the sidelines.’

Solhekol has also commented on what could happen with a transfer involving Mateta, who is still “definitely” going to leave Palace before next season.

“I’m being told there’s no bad blood between Crystal Palace and AC Milan. I think Palace understand why Milan decided not to proceed with the deal,” Solhekol said on Sky Sports.

“But the interesting thing now is how Mateta’s going to feel about all this, because he’s been very quiet for a few days. There were some reports a couple of days ago that he’d unfollowed Crystal Palace on Instagram.

“He also posted a fed-up emoji on Instagram a couple of days ago because he was getting frustrated, as he felt that Crystal Palace were dragging their feet over completing this deal because it’s his dream move to move to AC Milan.

“It’s really interesting what happens to Jean-Philippe Mateta now, of course, because Palace have signed Jorgen Strand-Larsen. Is he in the right frame of mind to play for Palace again? And also, is he fit enough to play for Palace again?

“I think there is a 100 per cent chance that Jean-Philippe Mateta will leave Crystal Palace in the summer. They brought in Jorgen Strand-Larsen. Mateta’s been telling Palace for months and months that he wants to leave in the summer. He’ll only have a year left on his contract. He’ll definitely leave then.”

