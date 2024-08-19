Crystal Palace line up Guehi replacement but Premier League heavy-hitters are running out of time to sign Euro star

Newcastle United have been given an extra incentive to go out and sign Marc Guehi after their opening match of the season and Crystal Palace have reportedly lined up his replacement.

Guehi has been a wanted man since before he shot to prominence on the international stage with a fine effort in the Euro 2024 competition this summer.

While his personal stock may have taken a hit during Palace’s 2-1 loss to Brentford to kick off their campaign, Newcastle’s need to sign a centre-back deepened.

Although they did it the hard way, the Magpies did manage to open the new Premier League season with a win.

Newcastle United scored through Joelinton, and Eddie Howe’s 10 men triumphed against Southampton, who have just been promoted.

Following a moment of lunacy in the first half Fabian Schar was awarded a soft red card for a collision with Ben Brereton Diaz, and Newcastle found themselves down a man.

Newcastle United already have two central defenders on ice with long-term injuries and were forced to use Emil Krafth as a centre-back to complete the match. While Krafth did a stellar job, Howe must now be suffering sleepless nights over his defensive stocks.

While Guehi has been a top target for Newcastle across the window they have already seen four bids for the defender rejected and it remains to be seen if they reignite their interest.

Crystal Palace are still demanding a price tag of at least £65m, and Newcastle were shocked to learn that their most recent Guehi bid was turned down. Toon brass need to make a decision about their next course of action with less than two weeks left until the transfer window ends.

The belief is that Guehi is the quality option that is on the table for Newcastle, albeit at great expense, but Newcastle have considered alternatives.

While briefly negotiating with Joe Gomez’s club, Liverpool, for the possible sale of Anthony Gordon in June, Newcastle explored a £45 million deal for the player. On Saturday, the 27-year-old missed Liverpool’s victory against Ipswich Town.

Malick Thiaw of AC Milan has long been monitored, Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah has previously been on target lists, and other names, both domestic and foreign, are being considered.

If Palace are not bluffing, Newcastle will have to either give in to their excessive demands in order to sign Guehi or change their strategy after wasting more than two weeks waiting for Selhurst Park to soften their attitude.

Newcastle believes that talks may still be successful and that Palace’s position is not as set in stone as is being said.

Palace are rumoured to be keen on Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg as a potential replacement for Guehi.

