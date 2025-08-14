Crystal Palace reportedly want Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott to replace Tottenham Hotspur target Eberechi Eze.

Palace and Liverpool are currently in talks over a deal to send Marc Guehi to Anfield, and Elliott could become part of the negotiations.

The Eagles are preparing for life without star player Eze amid interest from Spurs and Arsenal, though it has been suggested that the England man is open to staying at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal have been linked all summer but Spurs are now the frontrunners for the 27-year-old’s signature after James Maddison suffered a long-term knee injury.

In a boost to the north London clubs, Palace are actively looking for an Eze replacement, and Liverpool’s Elliott has become their ‘prime target’, according to The Sun.

Indeed, Oliver Glasner’s side are ‘planning to raid Liverpool before the end of the transfer window’.

They want to ‘secure Elliott’, making him their ‘prime target’ for their Premier League and Europa Conference League campaigns.

Their interest comes as Eze ‘is being heavily linked with Tottenham‘, who are ‘preparing a significant bid’ to beat Arsenal to his signature.

It’s noted that the Gunners ‘need to sell first’ before making a bid for Eze.

Liverpool’s asking price for Elliott – who incidentally missed a penalty against Palace in the Community Shield on Sunday – is believed to be £40m.

The England Under-21 star has emphasised his desire to play regularly and Reds head coach Arne Slot ‘respects his ambition and won’t stand in his way if a suitable offer’ is made.

Palace’s ‘admiration’ of the 22-year-old has been ‘made clear’ during talks with Liverpool for Guehi, the report adds.

The Eagles captain’s valuation is around £40m, though it’s been reported that the Premier League champions want to pay £30m plus £5m in add-ons.

Interest from both sides has ‘complicated’ matters, with a ‘player-plus-cash arrangement not ruled out’.

The situation sets up a fascinating late-window standoff: Palace want Elliott to fill the creativity gap that could be left by Eze’s departure, while Liverpool are keen on Guehi to strengthen their back line. The possibility of a player-plus-cash arrangement has not been ruled out.

With a year left on Guehi’s contract, Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted that he doesn’t want to lose the defender on a free transfer next summer.

“We’d have to do that [cash in on Guehi], of course. For players of that calibre to leave on a free, it’s a problem for us, unfortunately.

“Joachim [Andersen] went [to Fulham last summer] and we couldn’t afford to lose both.

“We then had another bid [for Guehi] in January but that was a different situation.

“We’ll just have to see what happens. But, you know, it needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.

“As far as people being here or not being here, if it’s the right decision for the club and for them – nobody can make anyone go – then there will be some changes, but we have to make smart ones.”

