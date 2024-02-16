Manager rejects Crystal Palace for ‘ambitious project’ after Roy Hodgson is ‘fired’

Julen Lopetegui has been linked with the Crystal Palace job.

Former Wolves and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui rejected the chance to take over as Crystal Palace boss from Roy Hodgson, according to reports.

Crystal Palace announced that Hodgson is in a stable condition and having tests at hospital after being taken ill during an Eagles training session on Thursday.

The 76-year-old was due to speak at a scheduled press conference at 1.30pm to preview Monday’s Premier League game against Everton, but members of the media waiting outside the club’s New Beckenham training ground were informed the briefing would not take place.

An update from the club later on Thursday read: “Following news that Roy Hodgson was taken ill during today’s training session, we can confirm that he is now stable and is currently undergoing tests in hospital.

“Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery.”

It comes amid reports that Hodgson has been sacked following a poor run of results and replaced by former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner.

Writing in his Caught Offside column on Friday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “Crystal Palace have appointed Oliver Glasner as new head coach. Roy Hodgson has been fired. Two year contract for Glasner.”

Crystal Palace have managed just two wins against Brentford and Sheffield United in their last 13 Premier League matches with the Eagles now in danger of slipping into a relegation battle.

They are just five points ahead of 18th-placed Everton with 14 matches to play this season and reports insist Palace’s board have decided to make a change.

Spanish publication AS claims that former Real Madrid manager Lopetegui turned down the opportunity to be considered for the job at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace showed a ‘clear determination’ to land Lopetegui but he decided to ‘decline the proposal’ as he is looking for a more ‘ambitious project’ than the one available in south London.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reckons Hodgson’s love of the game will see him determined to return to the dugout as soon as he is well enough.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Burnley, Arteta said: “Hopefully, he’s feeling much better and if that’s the case, knowing Roy, I think he will be in tomorrow because he loves it so much.

“But yeah, we all got really worried with the situation and hopefully he is fine.”

On the stresses of being a modern football manager, Arteta added: “There is that part, but there is the part of joy and how beautiful our jobs are as well.

“A lot of times (pressure) is in relation to where you are, but it is part of the job.”