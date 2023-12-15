Palace boss Hodgson has ‘a lot of sympathy for referees’ but will continue calling out poor decisions

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he will continue calling out controversial refereeing decisions – but has plenty of sympathy with match officials.

Hodgson was left fuming following the decision to send off Jordan Ayew for a second caution during last weekend’s home defeat by Liverpool.

The veteran Eagles boss was also booked after protesting against the dismissal, which will see Ghana forward Ayew suspended for Saturday’s trip to Manchester City.

In his post-match TV interview Hodgson said he would not miss football when he eventually retires, having been left “sick” of some decisions, and admitted he was “not a great lover” of VAR.

Hodgson accepts little is about to change the current state of affairs, but retains sympathy with referees having to enforce the new directives.

“I am not the first coach to say that I don’t know that we are consulted enough when it comes to so-called rule changes and interpretations,” the 76-year-old former England boss said.

“Until such time as I think we are, then there are going to be occasions when outbursts like mine will be happening.

“But I don’t believe for one minute the referees are not trying to work with the other people in the game to get things better. In fact, I have a lot of sympathy for referees with the changes that have been wreaked upon us.”

Despite lamenting some of this season’s officiating, Hodgson does not feel ready to pack it all in just yet.

“I would certainly miss the football when the day comes (to retire), when I decide that it’s no longer for me or I no longer have the opportunity to work at this level,” the Palace boss told a press conference.

“I still very much enjoy the daily training sessions, dealing with the players and preparing the matches (which) I don’t think will ever change.

“But there are moments like Saturday where in a dark mood you realise that it might not be the real calamity I’ve always feared it might be because I’ll be able to refer back to moments like this and realise that there’s plenty of negative stuff to deal with in the game.”

Palace should see left-back Tyrick Mitchell available again after a hip problem, but still have a lengthy injury list.

Hodgson knows whatever side he is able to send out against the champions at the Etihad Stadium will be faced with the sternest of tests – even if City’s top scorer Erling Haaland is one of those not involved.

“I certainly don’t think for one minute that Manchester City will become less the Manchester City (we know) because they have got two players missing, just like I don’t believe that we become chanceless because we’ve got five or six players missing,” Hodgson said.

“I don’t honestly believe that there will be vast differences because the quality of players Pep Guardiola has in his squad, he will find replacements.”

