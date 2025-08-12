Crystal Palace have hit out after CAS and UEFA denied their entry into the Europa League.

Crystal Palace have released a strongly-worded statement claiming “injustice” that they were kicked out of the Europa League after failing to meet UEFA’s requirements.

Former owner John Textor also had a stake in Lyon meaning that when Palace won the FA Cup, a problem arose due to UEFA not allowing clubs with the same owner to take part in the same competition.

Palace argued that Textor had little say in the club’s running and was actively trying to sell his shares, something he did in July. However, the club missed UEFA’s March deadline for ensuring that they could compete in the following season’s European competitions.

Palace took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but ultimately lost their appeal and as a result, the south London club will play in the Conference League this season.

Now, the club have claimed they have suffered an “injustice” and said the “blind trust” loophole that other clubs use is a “charade.”

“At a time when we should be celebrating our victory in the Community Shield at Wembley, the decision by UEFA and followed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport shows that sporting merit is rendered meaningless,” a Palace statement said.

“When we won the FA Cup against Manchester City on that momentous day in May, our manager and players earned the right to play Europa League football.

“We have been denied that opportunity.

“It appears that certain clubs, organisations and individuals have a unique privilege and power.

“This growing and unhealthy influence has shattered the hopes and dreams of Crystal Palace supporters, and does not bode well for aspirational teams all over Europe competing to progress when rules and sanctions are unevenly applied in the most flagrant way.

“Multi-club structures hide behind the charade of a ‘blind trust’ while clubs such as ours, who have no connection to another club whatsoever, are prevented from playing in the same competition.

“To compound the injustice, clubs that appear to have huge informal arrangements with each other are also allowed to participate and even possibly play against each other.

“While we respect the CAS tribunal members, the process is designed to severely restrict and, in our case, make it almost impossible to receive a fair hearing.

“The denial of all disclosure requests to obtain correspondence between the relevant parties, the refusal to allow witness testimony from those involved, and the general lack of formality and respect for law mean decisions cannot be properly challenged, leading to pre-determined outcomes.

“UEFA’s decision has wider implications for the governance of the sport. A combination of poorly conceived regulations and their unequal application means our brilliant fans will be deprived of the chance to watch this team compete in the Europa League for the first time in our history.

“This should be a turning point for football.

“UEFA must fulfil its mandate to pass coherent rules which are properly communicated and applied, with reasonable cure periods to resolve uncertainty and consistent sanctions, treating all clubs equally with a proper appeal process.

“The European Court of Justice has made it clear that rulings similar to this will be under greater scrutiny from national courts in future. Only then will fairness and due process be granted to every team.

“Although we continue to take legal advice on the next steps, we will compete in the Conference League with the same determination and will to win that characterises this incredible club.”

