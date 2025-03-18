Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta has commented on his injury after his “ear was destroyed” in a clash with Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Mateta has been out of action since his collision with Roberts in Crystal Palace’s 3-1 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup at the start of this month.

The Millwall goalkeeper struck the Palace standout in the ear with his boot in a really dangerous challenge. Roberts was shown a straight red card and has since had his initial three-game ban increased to six matches.

Summer signing Eddie Nketiah came on for Mateta against Milwall and also started Palace’s 1-0 win against Ipswich Town in their last Premier League game.

Mateta is hopeful that his return is not too long away after his “ear was destroyed” against Millwall as it could have “been much worse”.

“I was afraid I’d have broken bones or blood in my brain but in fact, my ear was just destroyed,” Mateta told French outlet L’Équipe.

“At the last moment, I had the reflex to turn my face. I was lucky because if I hadn’t, I would have taken his foot right in the head, and it would have been much worse.

“After that, I never lost consciousness. I was lying on the ground, and I said to the doctor, ‘I’m fine, I want to play again.’ But he, seeing my ear, replied, ‘No, you have to go.’”

He continued: “A plastic surgery specialist came and took pictures of my ear, which he refused to show me, so as not to let them stay in my head.

“Obviously, it didn’t look like an ear any more … At the beginning of the operation, the surgeon had a lot of trouble, but afterwards, as he explained to me, he found a way to save my ear. He did a hell of a job.”

Mateta has also revealed his return “goal” with his return to “training matches” imminent.

“I have to be careful to prevent it from getting infected, I have to wash it every time I sweat,” Mateta added.

“Next week, I should be able to participate in training matches, but for that, I’ll need a mask while my ear finishes healing.

“I’ve been sent several models, and I’ll have to choose between those that just cover the ear and others that cover the whole face.

“The goal is to play in the quarter-finals of the Cup against Fulham [March 29].”