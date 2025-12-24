Crystal Palace could condemn Wolves to a winless Premier League season

Crystal Palace’s interest in two Wolves players has the potential to stop Rob Edwards’ side from claiming a single win in the Premier League this season.

Wolves are on course for the worst campaign in Premier League history, with relegation to the Championship all but confirmed just 17 games into the 2025/26 season.

The Midlands club have only two points and remain winless. They sacked Vitor Pereira in November and replaced him with Edwards, who left Middlesbrough after a terrific start to the Championship campaign.

Pereira had signed a new contract in September after guiding Wolves to 42 points last term, but the club’s form dramatically declined following the summer departures of star players Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Edwards – who is fourth in the Premier League sack race – could already be preparing for life in the Championship, if he lasts that long in the job.

Wolves’ historic season in F365 Tables

The January transfer window represents Wolves’ best opportunity to improve their squad and mount some sort of fight for survival.

Not only do they need to bring in serious quality, they also need to keep hold of their best players after losing Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri and failing to replace them adequately.

Replacing Cunha was always going to be particularly difficult and Wolves tried – unsuccessfully – by signing Jhon Arias from Fluminense and Fer Lopez from Celta Vigo for a combined £34million.

One important player they did manage to keep was Jorgen Strand Larsen, who attracted interest from West Ham and Newcastle United.

The latter saw bids of £50m and £55m rejected before Strand Larsen signed a five-year contract, with the option of a further year, in September.

Despite that, the striker has long been expected to leave in 2026. A January exit wasn’t anticipated, but with Wolves bottom of the table on just two points, a mid-season departure now feels increasingly realistic.

Palace, West Ham in Strand Larsen race

There is no shortage of interest. West Ham remain keen, while Crystal Palace are also in the picture as Oliver Glasner looks to add attacking depth to sustain his side’s push for Champions League qualification.

According to The Telegraph, Wolves would be open to selling Strand Larsen if they are ‘resigned to their fate’, though his asking price is unlikely to ‘come down substantially’.

The report claims Palace have added the 25-year-old to their list of potential targets, which also includes Tottenham Hotspur forward Brennan Johnson.

In another blow to Wolves, the Eagles are also interested in signing Joao Gomes.

Wolves face winless PL season if two players leave

If Palace were to land Strand Larsen and Gomes, arguably Edwards’ two best players, Wolves would be in even deeper trouble than anyone could have imagined.

Relegation already feels inevitable, and talk of them ‘beating’ Derby County’s record-low Premier League points total of 11 from 2007/08 is not premature, even after just 17 games.

With 2 points from 17 games, Wolves equal 2020-21 Sheffield United for the 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐬𝐭 Premier League points total on Christmas Day 😳 pic.twitter.com/RpXnfyZATs — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 20, 2025

Lose those two and Wolves would be lucky to reach double figures. Frankly, they’d be lucky to win a single match.

Their 17-game winless start already matches Sheffield United’s Premier League record from 2021/22. Failure to beat champions Liverpool at Anfield would see them stand alone with 18.

Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Brentford was the latest miserable afternoon at Molineux, with Strand Larsen’s woeful penalty – saved by Caoimhin Kelleher – rubbing salt into the wounds.

His form has been nowhere near good enough, but there isn’t one Wolves player deserving of being singled out. As a collective, they’ve simply been shocking.

