Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton after missing out on him in the winter transfer window.

Wharton joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in January and has been very impressive in Oliver Glasner’s midfield.

Signed by Roy Hodgson, the 20-year-old hit the ground running but his game has elevated to another level under Glasner, with some talk of an England call-up ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

He has three assists in his last seven Premier League appearances, helping the Eagles win five of their last six top-flight matches.

Euro 2024 will probably come too soon for Wharton, but there is no doubt that he will make his senior international debut within the next year.

While that might be the case, a transfer to one of Europe’s biggest clubs does not appear to be beyond Wharton at this early stage of his career.

It is believed that Bundesliga giants Bayern were interested in signing the former Blackburn midfielder in January and are still keen.

Bayern want Adam Wharton after ‘expensive January mistake’

According to The Sun, the Bavarians are ‘desperate’ to land Wharton this summer and are ‘ready to move’ for him ‘at the second attempt’.

It is claimed that Bayern had an 18-month plan to develop the player before making him a first-team regular, which is something Chelsea were also keen to do.

This convinced Wharton to choose Palace, where he instantly became an important player.

MORE ON PALACE FROM F365

👉 Onana saves and scuppers Manchester United, Wharton wonderful, Sheffield United down – 3pm Blackout

👉 Relegation picture all but settled, Spurs avoid the Spursiest of fates – it’s the F365 3pm Blackout

👉 Ten more deserving nominees than Kobbie Mainoo for Young Player of the Season

Bayern are now being made to rue their ‘expensive mistake’ as the London outfit are believed to want £60million if they are to sell the player they bought for £18m in January.

Palace are likely to ‘come under pressure’ to keep Wharton – who could be lured by the prospect of playing in the Champions League.

It is going to be a busy summer for Palace with so many of Glasner’s key players being linked with summer exits.

As well as Wharton, there is a lot of talk surrounding the future of wingers Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Not only that, but director of football Dougie Freedman has been linked with a switch to Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Olise has been linked with a host of clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea.

You will be surprised to learn that Glasner is a big fan of the 22-year-old.

Speaking after Saturday’s win at Wolves, Glasner said: “I think everybody knows he’s a good player.

“He’s fit now, I also think we found a very good position for him and he has a lot of individual qualities. He is a brilliant player, a great guy, but he also benefits from other players.

“Michael is brilliant, Ebs (Eze) is brilliant, Dean (Henderson) was brilliant, Joel (Ward) was brilliant. I could tell you all the players, because otherwise we wouldn’t have won here.”

More: Crystal Palace news | Premier League