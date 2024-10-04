Crystal Palace will welcome Liverpool to Selhurst Park for the Premier League’s early 12.30pm kick off on Saturday.

It has yet to be seen how Arne Slot reacts to an early start in London for his Liverpool side after predecessor Jurgen Klopp’s well-publicised anger at TNT routinely choosing Liverpool for the 12.30 game multiple times last year.

The match is TNT’s top pick for the weekend, with Everton vs Newcastle picked by Sky for the 5.30pm match and Aston Villa vs Manchester United and Brighton vs Spurs on Super Sunday.

It means fans who want to watch Crystal Palace play Liverpool on Saturday can watch it on TNT Sports.

Formerly BT Sports, TNT is now based on the Discovery+ platform and fans can take out a subscription here. The cheapest way to watch is to take out a TNT monthly pass for £30.99, which gives access to all 12.30 kick offs in the Premier League.

The monthly pass also gives access to all Champions League, Europa League and Conference League televised games for a month with the exception of the single Amazon Champions League game each week. You can get the monthly pass here.

Sky Sports subscribers can add TNT to their subscription here.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Liverpool in the US

The match will be streamed on NBC.com in the US. Kick off is 7.30am EST and you can subscribe to watch a live stream here.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool team news

Home side Crystal Palace will be disappointed with defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last time out and Oliver Glasner’s side remain without a Premier League win this season.

Palace are without Cheik Doucoure and Chris Richards through injury, but star players Eberechi Eze, Adam Wharton, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah are all likely to start. Jefferson Lerma is back to full fitness and will be contention.

Liverpool continue to go without Harvey Elliot, while Federico Chiesa is also out with a minor injury. Slot will have to choose between Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota in the striker role but Mohammed Salah will be available to start.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with a free transfer move to Real Madrid according to reports in Spain this week, is fit and will likely start at right back.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool form

Crystal Palace has a superb end to the season under Oliver Glasner but they have found things tougher this year. After losing to Brentford and West Ham in their first two games, they then picked up three consecutive points after drawing with Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester United. Defeat to Everton leaves them on just three points after six games and in the early Premier League relegation zone.

In contrast Liverpool have started well under Arne Slot. They have beaten Ipswich, Brentford and United without conceding a goal before a shock 1-0 defeat at Anfield by Nottingham Forest. They bounced bag with wins over Bournemouth and Wolves and sit top of the league table.