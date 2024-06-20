Crystal Palace will offer new deal to Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle target

Crystal Palace have not yet given up hope of keeping Michael Olise this summer despite a number of clubs registering an interest in the talented France u-21 winger.

Palace have confirmed that as it stands, both Olise and Eberechi Eze have £60m release clauses in their contracts. Chelsea have a long-standing interest in Olise, having had him in their academy as a teenager, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, they have been given permission to talk to the player.

Crystal Palace determined to keep Olise

Newcastle are also allowed to speak to Olise, while Bayern Munich and Manchester United have been linked too. But the South London club are hoping to secure a new contract to keep him at Selhurst Park. Romano states that they sre looking to increase both his £100,000-per-week wages and his release clause ahead of next summer.

Olise has been at the club since 2021 when he joined from Reading. Last season, he reached double figures for Premier League goals, and added six assists, in just 19 appearances.

It was a strong end to the season for Palace after German Oliver Glasner replaced Roy Hodgson, rallying to 10th in the Premier League. Wins over the likes of Newcastle, Manchester United and Aston Villa at the end of the campaign were particular highlights,

Glasner spoke after that final day 5-0 thrashing of Villa on the final day, and he wasn’t giving up on keeping both of his attacking stars this summer.

“We showed them we have ambition, how we want to play, what pathway we want to go and which journey we want to ride together,” he said.

“They can all play a crucial part in it, show their qualities and strengths.