Matheus Cunha insists “I don’t care at all” about viral Manchester United haircut guy Frank Illet as the Red Devils star lauded Michael Carrick’s “beautiful” impact on the club.

Illet has vowed not to cut his hair until Manchester United win five games on the bounce and was very nearly denied further bunse in what has been a very lucrative stunt before United drew with West Ham after winning four on the trot.

READ MORE: Surely we’re all Team Man Utd v West Ham to end the haircut grift…

After United legend Wayne Rooney said Illet was “doing my head in”, Cunha says his haircut nonsense “hides the beauty that could be in the season”.

“People are more worried about getting five wins because of the haircut than about the 15 points. So, I’m more for the 15 points, I don’t care about his haircut at all,” he told RomarioTV.

“We talk about it sometimes, but it’s not very motivating for us. We don’t see it as cool.

“No-one wants those five wins more than we do, or more wins, whatever. But I think having this pressure from his haircut hides a bit of the beauty that could be in the season, you know?”

Preferring to speak about the football and Carrick’s influence after replacing Ruben Amorim at the Old Trafford helm last month, Cunha was full of praise for the former Red Devils midfielder.

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “It’s beautiful what he say to us. He has had so many successful links with the club.

“It’s beautiful how everyone takes little parts from him and try to be successful like he was [as a player].”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Lineker slams Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe over immigrant claims: ‘The hypocrisy really’

* Man Utd place ‘007 at San Siro’ as INEOS target two summer signings from Serie A

* ‘Best’ Man Utd star ‘might be tempted’ by Real Madrid with summer decision set to have big effect

Carrick admitted after a stunning Benjamin Sesko equaliser was required to earn a draw with West Ham that he was “disappointed” with the result but enjoyed the “spirit” shown by his side.

He said: “I think we’re a bit disappointed. We definitely weren’t at our best. We’ve had five games now, and we’ve been at a really good level. It’s a tough place to come, they made it difficult, and we just didn’t quite have that sharpness or that spark, really, to find the answers too often. But in the end, big credit to the boys, the spirit again in the late goal, and when we needed it. It’s a great quality to have. So, we’ll take the point and we’ll move on.

“Sometimes, you credit the other team, I thought West Ham defended largely pretty well and made it difficult for us. It’s a good sign that the boys are disappointed. It shows that’s not enough, we’ll take it as a positive that we finished the game strong.

“It shows how challenging and hard it is to be consistent in this league. That’s five games unbeaten with the four wins, I think it’s a pretty good run and something we’ve got to continue really. But it shows when you put things in perspective how well the boys have done, and we want to come back stronger and keep on improving in this little break we’ve got from games. [We need to] use it well and come back in a better place.”