Matheus Cunha’s anticipated move to Manchester United is edging closer, with the deal reportedly set to reach a total of €80million (£67.2million).

The Brazilian forward is expected to leave Wolves this summer after signing a new contract in February that included a release clause in the region of £60 million.

Cunha has been outstanding for Wolves this season, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 31 Premier League appearances.

His most recent performance against Brighton was less than ideal, as he gave away a penalty, but there is no chance that interested clubs will be deterred.

United are the frontrunners for Cunha’s signature, despite Arsenal showing interest during the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils are reportedly in talks with Wolves, and transfer journalist Valentin Furlan claims the deal could reach €80m (£67.2m). This would include a €74 million release clause, along with an additional €6 million in ‘extras.’

Though Arsenal made a ‘late approach’, discussions between United and Wolves have continued to progress.

United’s pursuit of Cunha has been steady, and a ‘verbal agreement’ between the two clubs is reportedly close.

While the deal has not yet been finalised, the groundwork for the transfer is in place, with personal terms for Cunha nearing completion, Furlan adds.

Cunha’s potential move to United – who are 16th in the Premier League – would be part of the club’s ongoing efforts to strengthen their attack, following a season marked by inconsistency in the final third.

The Brazilian’s versatility – capable of playing as a central striker, winger, or No.10 – makes him an appealing option.

Despite Arsenal’s late interest, it is understood that Cunha is keen to join United, where he is likely to feature as a wide No.10 in their front three.

Wolves, for their part, have been preparing for Cunha’s potential departure, which would bring in a significant transfer fee.

Along with Cunha, United are also interested in adding Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer.

Reports suggest that United are in competition with several clubs for Delap, with his £30million relegation release clause being a key factor.

In addition to strengthening their attack, United are also eyeing a new wing-back and central midfielder.

The club’s summer transfer plans are heavily dependent on the result of the Europa League final, as victory over Spurs would secure a spot in next season’s Champions League, along with £100million in prize money.

