Manchester United are in a ‘strong position’ to sign Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha in the summer, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

Cunha has been identified as the Red Devils’ top transfer target for the summer transfer window and they are reportedly willing to trigger his £62.5million release clause.

The Brazilian has been superb for Wolves this season, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is desperate to improve his attack this summer and reportedly views Cunha as a perfect player for one of his ‘wide 10’ roles behind a lone striker.

The former Atletico Madrid star is certainly versatile enough to operate in that role or as a No. 9. Given his impressive Premier League performances, he looks well-equipped to thrive at Old Trafford.

It’s easy to say that now, but many elite players have joined Man Utd only to struggle significantly – with some even rediscovering their old form after moving on.

Amorim and the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will certainly hope Cunha will be worth the money and reports suggest the latter is prepared to trigger his £62.5m release clause.

There has been a further update from transfer expert David Ornstein, who says a transfer from Wolves to Man Utd is likely, adding that Cunha ‘wants to join’ Amorim’s side.

Asked during a Q&A on The Athletic whether the transfer is likely to happen, Ornstein replied:

“This is the current direction of travel… Let’s see if anything changes that, but the reporting to date has been fairly accurate and Man Utd are in a strong position. “We understand Cunha wants to join Utd but they will need to agree personal terms and, if that happens, trigger the release clause once it becomes active. “I’m not aware of any contact with Wolves yet but that is not necessary at this point. So it’s technically not “close” yet – but there is an expectation it could well develop pretty rapidly.”

There was another transfer update from Ornstein regarding Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho – who is being linked with a summer transfer to Chelsea.

Serie A side Napoli are also reportedly interested. When asked if the Argentine winger will leave the Red Devils, Ornstein replied: