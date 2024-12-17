Wolves fear lengthy ban for best player after ‘misconduct charge’ confirmed in FA statement

Wolves star Matheus Cunha has been charged by the Football Association for misconduct after his side’s Premier League defeat to Ipswich Town.

Cunha has been Wolves’ best player by a country mile this season but has not been able to lift his team out of the relegation zone.

Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich left them 19th in the Premier League table with nine points from their opening 16 games.

There were unsavoury scenes after the full-time whistle at Molineux, with defender Rayan Ait-Nouri receiving a red card after losing his head.

Cunha was also involved in a scuffle with a member of Ipswich’s staff. Videos circulated on social media of the Brazilian striking a man with an elbow and snatching glasses from his face. Unsavoury, yes, but the latter video was quite funny until you realise he pretty much clawed the guy’s face.

Cunha won’t be laughing, though, after it was confirmed by the FA that he has been charged with misconduct.

A statement read: ‘Matheus Cunha has been charged with misconduct following the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Saturday, 14 December.

‘The forward allegedly acted in an improper manner after the final whistle. He has until Thursday, 19 December, to provide a response.’

The Wolves talisman now faces a potential lengthy ban and without him, it’s hard to envisage their form improving.

Wolves are currently without a manager after sacking Gary O’Neil on Sunday.

Defeats to fellow strugglers West Ham and Ipswich made his dismissal inevitable.

O’Neil penned a new contract at Molineux in the summer but the club’s form in 2024/25 has been abysmal.

Portuguese head coach Vitor Pereira – currently at Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab – is reportedly the front-runner to replace O’Neil.

Journalist David Ornstein reported on Sunday that Wolves ‘are working on a deal to appoint’ Pereira, who was a candidate for the Everton job in January 2022 before fan protests saw the club’s board appoint Frank Lampard.

Wolves’ most Premier League success came under another Portuguese in Nuno Espirito Santo and the majority of their best players have come from Portugal, including Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto.

Without Cunha, however, O’Neil’s replacement could join the club at the worst time possible.

The former Atletico Madrid forward scored Wolves’ goal in the home defeat to Ipswich.

