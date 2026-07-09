Liverpool respond after Nottingham Forest ‘swoop in’ for Curtis Jones

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who has been linked with Nottingham Forest

Liverpool have told Nottingham Forest to pay £40million for Curtis Jones, according to a journalist.

The future of Jones is enshrouded in uncertainty, with the Liverpool midfielder out of contract at the end of next season.

Inter Milan are actively trying to do a deal with Liverpool for Jones, but last season’s Serie A champions are unable to come to an agreement.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel last month: “Inter are very interested in Curtis Jones.

“Inter are talking to Liverpool. Inter are starting around €20m [£17.3m], Liverpool want more than €30m [£25.9m], maybe including a sell-on clause and bonuses, so there’s still a big gap between Inter and Liverpool, but the deal is on.

“[Jones] is keen on the move and Chiesa said Jones asked him how life is in Italy.”

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Romano also said in mid-June: “It’s mid-June. So, clearly, Inter will have to work step by step.

“They have outgoing players, not only incoming ones, and various situations will need to be clarified.”

The Italian transfer journalist further stated: “People are asking why the name of Curtis Jones disappeared from the news, what’s up with Curtis Jones?

“Nothing changes, Curtis Jones remains a very high name on Inter’s list, their favourite since January and the player is completely open.

“We need to make the numbers add up. Inter are starting at 20 million Euros, but Liverpool want 30 plus resale value so there’s still a gap to fill.”

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Nottingham Forest want Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones

It has now emerged in the Italian media that Nottingham Forest have taken a shine to Jones.

Italian journalist Luca Cerchione has reported that Forest have “swooped in” for Jones and have received a strong response from Liverpool.

While Liverpool are willing to sever ties with the 25-year-old, the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), want £40million for the England international.

The reporter wrote on X at 6:17pm on July 8: “Nottingham Forest swoop in on Curtis Jones: Liverpool take no prisoners but demands 40 million pounds to let the midfielder go, whose contract expires in June 2027”

Cerchione has almost 35,000 followers on X and have broken a couple of major transfer news this summer.

The Italian journalist was among the first to report about Chelsea’s desire to sign Marco Palestra from Atalanta and was the very first to reveal the Blues’ interest in Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal also linked with Curtis Jones

Forest, though, are not the only Premier League club linked with Jones, with Arsenal also mentioned.

The Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele said in late June: “I think Liverpool doesn’t want to sell him for anything less than their valuation, which is fair enough.

“And it seems that other clubs aren’t willing to put up the money that Liverpool wants at this stage.

“As far as Liverpool is concerned, that would mean the door is closed on Curtis leaving this summer.

“The only thing I wonder is that we haven’t really heard from Curtis himself.

“He seemed to be aiming for a move away this summer.

“So, if a club comes in and puts the money on the table, that could certainly change things.

“We know that Spurs have liked him in the past, though they went for Gallagher in January instead.

“I think there was always talk that Arsenal might have liked him.

“So, that could be one to watch.

“I do think it’s more likely that he will stay at this point based on what’s been said, but I don’t think the door is completely shut because he only has a year left on his contract.”

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