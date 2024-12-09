‘Where’s the beef?’ Questions asked after Dan Ashworth ‘frogmarched’ out (perhaps)

Dan Ashworth was ‘frogmarched’ out of Man Utd (in retrospect, perhaps) while the Arsenal past is rewritten to suit the 2024 narrative.

Frog chorus

One of the more recent media tropes increasingly amusing Mediawatch is the Manchester Evening News‘ new and presumably effective ‘I saw/watched’ schtick.

Just this week ‘I saw Manchester United plan for Arsenal threat – it turned out to be a waste of time’ was followed by ‘I saw Ruben Amorim conversation that could lead to new Manchester United training ground plan’ and now we have a Samuel Luckhurst special:

‘I saw Dan Ashworth get escorted out of Old Trafford after leaving Manchester United’

‘Escorted’ feels a little bombastic for a man ‘following’ a Manchester United employee through a press room; surely ‘escorting’ would require a hand on the arm. Or, frankly, sex work.

But it’s the second paragraph of Luckhust’s first-person account where it gets interesting:

‘Dan Ashworth followed Collette Roche through the press conference room twenty minutes after full-time on Saturday. Ms Roche, the chief operating officer, offered a polite “hello” to a colleague sitting in the front row. The grim-faced Ashworth avoided eye contact and did not break his stride. ‘In retrospect, perhaps Ashworth was frogmarched out.’

So ‘in retrospect, perhaps’ – which absolutely suggests that it didn’t look anything like that in real time – Ashworth was ‘frogmarched’ out.

The Collins dictionary definition of ‘frogmarched’: ‘A method of carrying a resisting person in which each limb is held by one person and the victim is carried horizontally and face downwards.’

Obviously that is a little literal, so the alternative definition is ‘any method of making a resisting person move forward against his or her will’.

Does ‘followed Collette Roche through the press conference room’ sound like Ashworth was resistant? He didn’t even break his stride. He didn’t make eye contact. It sounds awfully like he was just walking behind somebody.

Indeed, the Daily Telegraph describe it thus: ‘When an ashen-faced Dan Ashworth walked across the front of the press room at Old Trafford on Saturday evening, shortly before Ruben Amorim came in to face the media after Manchester United’s 3-2 defeat by Nottingham Forest, most would have attributed his glumness to an error-strewn loss.’

‘Frogmarched’, ladies and gentlemen.

We are a tad surprised that the MEN headline was not ‘I saw Dan Ashworth get frogmarched out of Old Trafford’, but others were not quite so reluctant…

‘Axed Man Utd director Dan Ashworth ‘frogmarched out of Old Trafford’ by alternative exit hours before contract ripped up’ says The Sun.

Oddly, they do not include the ‘in retrospect’ or the ‘perhaps’ in the headline; now Ashworth has simply been ‘frogmarched’. We’re clicking, you’re clicking, everybody’s clicking. It’s a brilliant hook.

The Daily Star echo that fraction of a truth, writing ‘Dan Ashworth was ‘frogmarched out of Old Trafford’ in humiliating Man Utd exit’.

He wasn’t though, was he? But several outlets believe it is absolutely fair game to report that Ashworth was ‘frogmarched’ out of Old Trafford because one reporter saw him walk – with nary a hand on his arm – through the press conference room.

In retrospect, perhaps, it’s all gone to absolute sh*t.

Where’s the beef?

The latest Manchester United debacle has prompted a whole heap of ‘woe is Man Utd, what a mess’ nonsense, with Neil Custis of The Sun making a living by reporting that his friend has described United as “shit”. Nice work if you can get it.

And then there’s Martin Samuel in The Times, who writes:

‘United are a club in trouble, a club that need to generate vast amounts of money to finance a restructured future, but whose shelves are bare. ‘They have lost £300million across three years, and must sell to buy. Yet what do United have to sell?’

It’s hardly an exact science but transfermarkt peg Manchester United as having the fifth most-valuable squad in the Premier League. There is no doubt that they would receive considerable money for Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho, and all those players would generate close to pure profit having cost little to nothing.

It can simultaneously be true that a) Man Utd have bought some sh*t and also that b) Man Utd have some valuable players.

But Samuel is having none of it. And he’s willing to re-write history…

‘Look at United’s squad. Where’s the money? Where’s the beef? They are in a worse position than Arsenal when Mikel Arteta took over. He had some very costly individuals, underperforming, earning big money with scant resale value – Mesut Özil, Nicolas Pépé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Yet Arsenal were still a top-half club. They finished eighth and won the FA Cup in Arteta’s first season. Bukayo Saka was in the team; William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli had arrived the previous summer; Gabriel and Thomas Partey would be signed in Arteta’s first year.’

Arsenal were – technically at least – a top-half club when Arteta took over. They were tenth. But they had won only one of their last nine Premier League games. For comparison, Manchester United had won three of nine before Amorim took charge of Manchester United. In terms of points per game, this United team is better than Arsenal 2019. And they could still finish eighth and win the FA Cup. Because it’s only December.

As for Arsenal 2019, William Saliba had not ‘arrived the previous summer’; he had been signed and stayed in France on loan. And Martinelli started six Premier League games that season. This was not an Arsenal squad in some kind of fine fettle.

Indeed, if we go back to May 2020, we will find a certain Daily Mail writer opining that…

‘Everything it was said Arsenal were getting wrong, Arsenal got wrong. Emery confirmed it all. ‘Poor player recruitment? Tick. Dilettante stars? Tick. Feeble management? Tick. Mistake after mistake after mistake? Tick and tick and tick.’

‘Poor player recruitment’? Did this writer not see that Saliba and Martinelli had arrived the previous summer?

It’s fair to say that the Martin Samuel of 2024 would find fault with the Martin Samuel of 2020. In retrospect, perhaps.