Former Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth could reportedly ‘soon’ make a ‘sensational return’ to football amid interest from Arsenal.

Ashworth has had a rollercoaster year as he left Newcastle United for Man Utd before leaving the Premier League giants after just five months.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe headhunted the 53-year-old following his takeover as he overhauled Man Utd’s recruitment team.

Newcastle made it difficult for Man Utd to land Ashworth, who was placed on gardening leave after the interest became clear. A compensation package of around £20m was initially demanded, but an agreement was reached for around £3m.

However, Ashworth did not last long at Man Utd as he reportedly butted heads with Ratcliffe and the rest of the recruitment team.

Earlier this month, a report from The Sun claimed Arsenal and Everton are two possible next destinations for Ashworth.

‘Ashworth, who worked at Newcastle, Brighton, West Brom and the FA, could be offered a swift return. ‘Arsenal are assessing options to replace Edu as sporting director at the Emirates and Ashworth’s unexpected availability has caught their eye. ‘Ashworth has a close relationship with Gunners managing director Richard Garlick, who is leading the search to land a new sporting director. ‘Garlick was legal director at The Hawthorns and worked under Ashworth before replacing him as the club’s sporting director when he left to join the FA in 2013. ‘Everton are also monitoring Ashworth as they wait for The Friedkin Group to complete a takeover. The club’s prospective new owners are in the process of conducting a structural review, which will lead to new appointments including a chief executive and technical director.’

Since this report, Everton’s takeover has been finalised and a report from Football Insider claims a ‘deal is expected to be done soon’ with Ashworth, who ‘could be set to make a sensational return to football under the new ownership’.

‘The 53-year-old is on the market following his shock exit from Man United. ‘Football Insider revealed that Ashworth was paid around £5million in compensation after his role as sporting director ended on 8 December. ‘Everton would not have to worry about paying any compensation to a current club if they wanted to bring Ashworth on board, although Kevin Thelwell is currently in that role at Goodison Park. There is speculation about his future at the club after the Friedkin Group takeover was officially confirmed earlier this week and he is out of contract next summer. ‘The Merseyside giants could use Thelwell’s upcoming contract as an opportunity to change their sporting director, with Ashworth being a potential contender. ‘Well-placed sources have told Football Insider that Ashworth isn’t expected to remain out of the game for too long.’

So, the actual report indicates a deal is not as close as suggested, but Everton do stick out as a likely destination for Ashworth following their takeover.