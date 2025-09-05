The fallout from Alexander Isak’s record move to Liverpool continues to linger, but this time the noise is coming from inside the dressing room rather than the stands.

Supporters remain furious about the way the striker forced his way out of Newcastle, yet two of his former team-mates have now offered a more diplomatic response.

Isak’s £125million switch to Anfield dragged across the summer. He refused to train, ducked out of the club’s pre-season tour of Asia and trained at Real Sociedad without permission.

The tension built until deadline day, when Liverpool finally got their man and Newcastle lost a player who had been central to Eddie Howe’s plans.

As an academy graduate and supporter of the club, Dan Burn was always going to be asked for his verdict. Speaking while away with England, he admitted there was frustration.

“I am glad it is done. We wanted the transfer window closed to have a bit of clarity on it. I have been in football long enough to understand that for a player, the careers are short and they have got things they want to achieve.

“Alex is a mate and it is a tough situation because you want him to be around and helping the team, but also understand for him what he needs to do personally. I have nothing but good wishes for Alex.

“No animosity. As a Newcastle fan, we are very protective of our club and city, and we want players to be there who want to play for Newcastle, and you don’t want them to naively think that there is anyone else to go apart from Newcastle. So I understand why our fans are frustrated.

“I wish Alex all the best apart from when we play Liverpool, obviously.”

Anthony Elanga, who only joined from Nottingham Forest in July, faced the same questions while away with Sweden. He made it clear he would not criticise a close international colleague.

“Isak is a Liverpool player right now. I have the chance to play with him in the national team. He had a good career at Newcastle, but right now he is a Liverpool player. Good luck to him.

“It has been chill[ed]. He had a contract with us and right now he is with Liverpool. We all think he is a very good player. We lost a good player but we also signed good players. Hopefully we can look forward and focus on this season.

“It’s his choice. He chose Liverpool. Good luck to him. He is a friend to me and a fantastic footballer. I can play with him in the national team and that is good as well.”