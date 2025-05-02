Daniel Farke says he has nothing to prove as he prepares to guide Leeds United into their final Championship match – and possibly to the title.

Already promoted, Leeds head to Plymouth on Saturday knowing a win would see them crowned champions. They’re level on 97 points with Burnley but boast a significantly better goal difference.

Farke’s side have earned plaudits for their consistency and attacking style, but the manager’s future has come under scrutiny in recent weeks.

Despite securing automatic promotion, questions have lingered around his track record in the Premier League, following relegations with Norwich and a short-lived spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

But when asked on Friday if he had a message for the doubters, Farke was characteristically composed.

“Nothing. I don’t have a feeling that I have to defend anything or defend myself. I just want to establish this club in the Premier League.

“If someone thinks I am not the right person, then perhaps they are right. I don’t defend myself, I look back at what I have done in my coaching career… with all respect, I wouldn’t doubt myself.”

Farke, who took Norwich to two Championship titles but struggled with limited resources in the top flight, said Leeds will be better equipped this time around. According to reports, the German is already working on Leeds’ transfer wishlist.

“Before [at Norwich], it was more or less clear we had no chance. We want to be an established Premier League side.”

The German has overseen a sharp turnaround at Elland Road, both in terms of results and atmosphere. He pointed to the culture shift as one of the biggest wins of the last two years.

“There was a big gap between supporters and players two years ago. This club has always been successful when united, and we worked on this.”

“Right now, it’s very important that we are back in the Premier League and that we come there for good.”

Farke stressed the need for a “top-class summer” to ensure Leeds are ready for the step up, saying the club must be “spot on in every decision.”

“It’s not just players, we need improvements in the staff, on the training ground, so that we have a proper budget and find the right target. If we find the right target, then it’s making sure that we bring it over the line.”

As for the idea that Leeds could have done even more this season?

“97 points? We could have scored more. With all our chances, we should already be there with 100 points, more than 100 points. There is always something you can improve, but I think we should all be pretty pleased.”

Victory at Home Park would take Leeds to triple figures and deliver a trophy to go with promotion. It’s a prize Farke isn’t playing down.

“We know that we have 48 hours of work, and of course, we want to finish as strong as possible. The main job is done, we have been promoted to the Premier League, and no one can take this away.

“Of course, it would be the icing on the cake to have some silverware, you can lift something, and you can also drink something out of it!

“Burnley are also having a fantastic season, and either side would deserve it. Plymouth had a great last game, and if the pressure is away, I am sure they will try and take good momentum into their new season, but of course, we want the title.”