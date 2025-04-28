Daniel Farke is likely to have an answer on his Leeds future by the end of the week, as chairman Paraag Marathe is flying from San Francisco to watch Monday night’s match and speak with Farke later in the week.

Farke has returned the Whites to the top flight of English football at the second attempt. They missed out in the playoffs last season, but have confirmed promotion this term, and will be looking to win the title.

They currently sit three points behind leaders Burnley, but Monday night’s game in hand gives them a chance to go back top, given they have superior goal difference.

According to The Guardian, chairman Marathe is flying in from San Francisco for that game, before meeting with Farke later in the week.

There have reportedly been doubts expressed by some members of the 49ers Enterprises consortium about whether Farke is the right man to lead Leeds in the Premier League.

The manager was relegated from the top flight with Norwich, and sacked once he’d returned them to the Premier League. His statistics as a Premier League manager leave a lot to be desired.

While the Leeds boss has won more than half of his Championship matches, gaining 1.91 points per game at that level, he is nowhere near that in the Premier League.

Of his 49 games managed at that level, the German won just six, and lost 35. His points per game in the English top flight sits at a measly 0.53.

Marathe will have the final say, despite there being doubters behind him, but he needs to be convinced by Farke and wants to hear about how he will approach a Premier League season.

As such, the talks could make or break his time at the club. The report suggests there are a number of names on the list to potentially take over from Farke.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Roger Schmidt and Davide Ancelotti are among them. The former pair are out of work, having previously managed some big sides, and the latter is set to leave Real Madrid’s coaching staff in the summer, when his father, Carlo, is reportedly set to be shown the door.

After attending Leeds’ next game, Marathe will be in attendance for their final match of the season, against Plymouth, which could see them win the title. By that point, a decision may already have been made on Farke’s future.

