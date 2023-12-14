Danny Ings could return to former side as insider discusses potential move after big ‘setback’

Insider Dean Jones has discussed how Danny Ings “might become available” and there’s “maybe” a chance that Southampton can bring him back after suffering a “setback.”

The Saints signed Ross Stewart from Sunderland in the summer after they watched him notch 10 Championship goals last season, and 24 goals in League One the season prior.

An injury kept the Scot sidelined for the first 11 games of the season. He then managed 17 minutes across two games as he looked to get back to full fitness, before being sidelined yet again.

The potential of former star striker Ings coming back to the club to give them some firepower up top has been discussed by insider Jones amid the problems with Stewart.

“It was a big signing for Saints. When you’re dropping into the Championship, you need these sort of deals to pay off. But at the moment, it’s frustrating, and I’m sure there’s plenty of fans that feel like it’s already a let down,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

“You think about players like Danny Ings that might become available in January and you think maybe, just maybe, there’s a chance we can go and get someone like that to help us through.

“I’m not sure how reasonable that is because I don’t think Saints are going to be giving up on Stewart.

“But you want to know that he’s going to be out on that pitch, you want to know he’s going to be available. This is clearly a setback that Saints could really do without.”

It seems possible that Ings could become available given he’s been utilised sparingly by West Ham this season. His 130 Premier League minutes have been spread across nine appearances, with no real chance to get any form.

They might sanction a move for the man they signed for £15million from Aston Villa in January, but it’s likely they’d want to make a good amount of that back given he’s not been at the club long.

That said, Ings is only under contract until 2025, so they might be forced to sell him for whatever offer somebody comes in with, before his value drops any more.

For Southampton, bringing Ings back, if possible, would be a fantastic coup. The striker had the best period of his career with the Saints, bagging more goals with them (46) than he ever has with any other side.

Ings was a useful asset in the Championship before getting to Premier League level, and a drop down could suit him. It could also help to sustain the Saints’ position in the playoff places, as they look to bounce straight back.

