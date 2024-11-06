Danny Murphy hits out at TNT Sports over Noel Gallagher as Oasis star told to save ‘his little anecdotes’

Danny Murphy was “upset” that Noel Gallagher was given the co-commentary gig for TNT Sports on Tuesday and hopes it’s not a sign of things to come in football.

To the surprise of everyone watching, the Oasis star joined Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist on commentary for Manchester City’s clash with Sporting Lisbon and Murphy is “annoyed” that Gallagher was handed that opportunity as he’s worked hard to earn his place in the media.

Murphy was asked on talkSPORT whether Galllagher’s appearance worried him and said: “It wouldn’t worry me. It would upset me. I wouldn’t want to hear that. Partly from a selfish perspective. Because I know how much work I put in and how difficult it is to try and see things, engage things, spend years watching different techniques and games to try and analyse them.

“So, yeah, that would annoy me. I’ve got no problem with listening to different types of people watching football, pre [or] post [match], maybe even after.

“As co-commentary, it’s neither here nor there. It doesn’t add much value for me. It’s a very difficult job. I know from doing it. As a third one, it’s fine. But there’s not much there you’re going to learn.

“I’d rather see him before or after the game, giving his little anecdotes about Pep and the players. He gives you something different. Some people will like it because of the novelty. I wouldn’t want to hear it every week, put it that way.”

Noel Gallagher was left red-faced after voicing his surprise at how “easy” City had it in the first half against Sporting before Ruben Amorim’s side roared back to claim a 4-1 win.

It was a defeat that plunged Manchester City into CRISIS and has Manchester United fans excited by the prospect of what Amorim may be able to do in the Premier League.

Speaking post-match, Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand highlighted four “important elements” that Amorim could “bring” with him to Man Utd as Guardiola “will be scared”.

“I was excited by the change in dynamics of his team in the second half, how aggressive and dynamic there were, they showed fight and resilience,” Ferdinand said on TNT Sports.

“They are important elements you want him to bring, we are lacking that at Man Utd so I am really excited.

“I’d like to be in the WhatsApp group of the current [Man Utd] team, if they didn’t watch that they are lunatics. The conversations between those guys now, wow.

“I am sitting there as a player asking why he isn’t coming in tomorrow. I want him now. I don’t want to get carried away but I want some good times back. It’s been far too negative and depressing in recent years.

“You want a bit of sunshine and hopefully that man can bring that. But it’s going to take some time it is not an overnight job, but Pep will be scared.”