Two pundits react to ‘desperate’ Omar Marmoush after ‘wrong decision’ cost Tottenham
Danny Murphy and Paul Merson have reacted to Omar Marmoush after his role in the 0-0 draw between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Marmoush made the switch from Manchester City to Spurs in the summer, and after two starts for his new club, he’s yet to get on the scoresheet. In Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Forest, the Egyptian forward had two shots, neither of which were on target.
In the second half, Tottenham had a good chance, with Marmoush breaking away, Mohammed Kudus for support on the right wing a good 10 yards wider than the last defender, but almost central on the edge of the box.
Instead of squaring the ball to the winger, offering a great chance at least at a shot on goal, Marmoush went for goal and blazed over the bar.
Speaking on Match of the Day, pundit Murphy said: “I don’t think it’s a problem long term, I think Marmoush is quality, but I think he’s so desperate to get on the scoresheet and get going that he ignores Kudus.
“He sees him, he’ll know [Andy] Robertson on his shoulder, he’s a top player, but his desperation to get his team the winner, it’s the wrong decision at the wrong time. He missed a great chance in the first half as well.”
Omar Marmoush should have dropped deeper – Paul Merson
Marmoush played as the most advanced central player in the Tottenham side, with Conor Gallagher playing behind him in the No.10 role.
Striker Dominic Solanke was left on the bench, to be introduced later in the game.
Merson felt that rather than Gallagher starting in the 10, it should have been Marmoush who was dropped deeper.
The pundit said on Sky Sports: “I like Gallagher, but he’s a central midfielder. Surely you bring Marmoush deeper?”
Marmoush has played in that role a handful of times during his career, though not particularly often.
Gallagher, meanwhile, has played as a No.10 on 74 occasions during his career, scoring 10 goals and assisting 13 more during those matches.
While he’s largely been deployed purely as a central midfielder since he arrived in north London, the career history of he and Marmoush suggests that he Englishman is in fact the better option to play as an attacking-midfielder out of the two of them.
With a number of good midfielders in the Tottenham squad, Gallagher might indeed be required to play in the No.10 role more often instead of in a deeper role.
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