Danny Murphy and Paul Merson have reacted to Omar Marmoush after his role in the 0-0 draw between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Marmoush made the switch from Manchester City to Spurs in the summer, and after two starts for his new club, he’s yet to get on the scoresheet. In Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Forest, the Egyptian forward had two shots, neither of which were on target.

In the second half, Tottenham had a good chance, with Marmoush breaking away, Mohammed Kudus for support on the right wing a good 10 yards wider than the last defender, but almost central on the edge of the box.

Instead of squaring the ball to the winger, offering a great chance at least at a shot on goal, Marmoush went for goal and blazed over the bar.

Speaking on Match of the Day, pundit Murphy said: “I don’t think it’s a problem long term, I think Marmoush is quality, but I think he’s so desperate to get on the scoresheet and get going that he ignores Kudus.