Pundit Danny Murphy revealed who he thinks will win the Premier League and Champions League this season as one club is at a “different level” to Arsenal.

Arsenal have emerged as the favourites to win the Premier League this season as they have capitalised on Liverpool’s poor form to move to the top of the table.

The Gunners were beaten by Liverpool at the end of August, but they have won eight of their last nine games in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta‘s side are also among the teams with a perfect record in the Champions League and made a statement on Tuesday night by beating Atletico Madrid 4-0 at the Emirates.

Following this game, ex-Liverpool midfielder Murphy has backed Arsenal to “win the Premier League” this season, though he thinks another club is “on a different level”.

“Yes, I do now,” Murphy said on talkSPORT when asked whether he thinks Arsenal will win the Premier League or Champions League this season.

“I think they win the Premier League. In the Champions League… PSG, when everyone is fit, they’re on a different level.

“But I don’t agree that Mikel Arteta has to win something. If you get 98 points and lose the title on the final day or lose the Champions League final in extra-time because of a bad refereeing decision you’re not going to get rid of the manager, are you? That would be ridiculous.

“So I don’t think he has to win something but he would have to be damn unlucky and be competitive right until the end in both competitions to be forgiven.”

Earlier this week, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher explained why he thinks Arsenal are one of the “favourites” to win the Champions League this season.

“Right now I think Arsenal and Bayern are the two most impressive teams I’ve seen when you look at their performances domestically and what they’re doing in the Champions League,” Carragher said on CBS Sports.

“I’ve said before on this show that I’ve never had Arsenal down as a Champions League club.

“I know that might sound obvious because they’ve never won it before but I’ve always thought there’s something about them that doesn’t connect, they’ve never really gone close.

“Thierry’s [Arsenal] team was the best team I ever played against in the Premier League and even that team didn’t come close enough to winning the Champions League. It wasn’t that team that got to the Champions League final.

“I do look at this team now and see how strong they are defensively. My Liverpool team that won the Champions League were not a great team attacking-wise but we were strong defensively.

“That always gives you a chance, especially when you get to the knockout stages and the two-legged ties. If you’re strong defensively you’ve always got a chance.

“So, yeah, I see Arsenal as one of the four or five teams that can win this competition.”