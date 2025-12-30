Cameroon striker Danny Namaso is said to be ‘in the spotlight’ with Leeds among the clubs who want to sign the Auxerre loanee from Porto.

The Whites have been in great form of late, climbing out of the Premier League drop zone with some important results. In their last five games, they’ve scored 12 goals, won twice and drawn three times.

Those wins were 3-1 against Chelsea and then 4-1 against Crystal Palace, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring in each of them.

The summer signing is the favoured striker at Leeds at the moment, but he could be joined by another quality option soon.

According to AfricaFoot, Cameroon striker Namaso is ‘in the spotlight,’ with Leeds among the clubs ‘closely monitoring’ his situation.

The former Reading striker, who left his boyhood club for Porto in 2020 and impressed in their academy, is currently on loan at French side Auxerre, where he’s scored twice and assisted once this season.

Reports suggest his loan there includes a €5million (£4.3m) option to buy, despite Namaso’s Porto contract having an €80million (£69.7m) release clause set.

It is suggested that Namaso’s loan to Auxerre has a break clause, but there seems no reason Porto would use that in January, meaning a move would have to wait until the summer.

At that point, it’s said Porto want to recoup the option to buy price, having set out their stall with that figure.

Namaso is currently playing for Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations, in which they have so far won once and drawn once, so some good performances could put him on the radar of some other clubs.

Alongside Leeds at the moment, Real Betis, Monaco and Nice are all said to be interested in him.

A move to either of the latter two sides would see Namaso remain in France, where he is currently representing Auxerre.

Leeds attempting to beat those sides to the transfer could be tough, with the majority of the interested clubs established in top leagues, whereas they are currently struggling down towards the bottom of the Premier League after promotion last season.

That Namaso is not going to cost a huge sum also means there could be a big battle for his signature, potentially further complicating Leeds’ pursuit.

