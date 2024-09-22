Players like Pascal Gross, Leandro Trossard, Moises Caicedo, Evan Ferguson and Kaoru Mitoma have variously grabbed the headlines and the big-club transfer connections at Brighton over the years – but their hard-working veterans have been just as important to them.

Even after yet another summer of evolution, their most important and influential player behind their unbeaten start to the new season is 33-year-old Danny Welbeck.

Manager after manager and teammate after teammate have heaped praise on Welbeck since his arrival at the Amex, not just for what he has produced on the pitch but just as importantly, for the way he trains off it.

That’s been particularly vital for a club like Brighton, who have built their long Premier League stay on signing and developing up-and-comers. The Seagulls are aware that those players need examples to look to as they aim to keep standards high – hence they have prized Welbeck, Adam Lallana and James Milner so highly over the past few years.

READ NEXT:

👉 3pm Blackout: Dyche and O’Neil on the brink while Arsenal enjoy Newcastle humbling

👉 Top 10 Premier League players, managers, clubs and even abstract ideas living on borrowed time

👉 Moyes to Everton? Eight reasons for and against ‘sensational return’ with Dyche facing the sack

We’ve heard plenty of stories of German footballers coming to England and being shocked at the comparative lack of professionalism in the English game, but even Gross left the club citing players like those as being behind his rise to becoming a Mannschaft regular.

Gross commented earlier this month: “They are extremely professional, they train and play at the highest level. They don’t waste a single day. I am extremely inspired by how they maintain this level, always want to improve and aren’t just there to have a good time.”

Those happy days are coming nonetheless for Welbeck. The forward claimed a goal and an assist on the opening day against Everton, opened the scoring against former club Manchester United, and has now delivered a free kick goal to help Brighton earn a point against a so-far equally impressive Nottingham Forest. Had it not been for an excellent stop by Roy Keane target Matz Sels, Welbeck would have added another having skinned four Forest defenders inside the box to go one-on-on with the goalkeeper and earn the chance to kill the game off.

Welbeck’s form has made quite a few Premier League clubs look a bit daft for going after the next fashionable young striker for massive money. There are reasons that Welbeck was so well-respected at Arsenal despite a relatively meagre goals tally, and why he was such a constant presence for England up until 2018, despite some fans’ almost wilful refusal to accept what was staring them in the face.

Those reasons have not gone away. Welbeck’s goals will, surely, dry up at some point this season, yet Brighton will still be able to reply upon his stellar work rate and a particular knack for doing the business against the big teams.

Every side needs a Park Ji-Sung, a Dirk Kuyt, a…well, rule of three dictates that we need another here, but there is no more perfect player to cite than Welbeck himself, is there?

Brighton have theirs – and the pleasing side-effect of that is that it turns out that kind of hard work really does pay off. There may not be a Premier League player doing that job better than Welbeck at the moment.

READ NEXT: Man Utd slammed by ‘fuming’ Henderson after club made him ‘waste’ a year – ‘criminal’