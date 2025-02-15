Footballers aren’t renowned for their earth-shattering music taste, but former Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid legends are among those to have developed listening habits significantly cooler than their peers.

While few could forget Steven Gerrard lamping a Southport DJ for allegedly refusing to play Phil Collins or Roberto Martinez busting out moves at a Jason Derulo concert, other players have delved deeper into the music world than humming along to Capital FM on their morning drive.

We’ve identified 10 footballers with enviable musical taste.

For the full article, please click here.