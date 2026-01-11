Darren Fletcher says he has been given ‘zero indications’ over who will manage Manchester United through the remainder of the season.

Fletcher was placed in interim charge on Monday when Ruben Amorim was axed by the Red Devils.

The former United midfielder was handed the reins for two matches in which he failed to win.

Fletcher oversaw a 2-2 draw at Burnley on Wednesday before Brighton knocked United out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In the wake of that defeat, Fletcher says he is yet to discover from the club’s hierarchy whether he or someone else – quite possibly Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – will lead United into next weekend’s Manchester derby.

“I’ve had no discussions,” he said. “I have to report tomorrow morning to Carrington, that is all I know.

“I will find out tomorrow morning. I have had zero indications. All my focus has been on Burnley and Brighton.

“It is a massive responsibility to lead this club and I have given it my best and I am disappointed not to win a game.

“I think there are some good things there but ultimately it wasn’t enough. I am more disappointed than anyone.”

Defeat to Brighton means United will play only 40 games this season after their domestic cup campaigns were ended at the first hurdle, to the Seagulls in the FA Cup and at Grimsby in the Carabao Cup.

Regardless, Fletcher has urged the players to refocus on the remainder of their Premier League campaign to avoid a ‘wasted season’.

Fletcher said: “Any time you come in at Manchester United, it’s a massive job. The thing for me is there’s still a lot to play for this season.

“And if I look at the players and we get players back from injury and AFCON and we get a fuller squad, I think these players have got the ability to qualify in the Champions League places.

“And that should be their objective, that should be their mindset.

“But they’re going to have to come together and be part of that as well.

“It’s not about a manager. It’s not about directors. It’s about everyone and the players have to group together, take responsibility, find a way of improving quickly and take on the challenge for the rest of the season.

“Don’t waste the season.

“It’s not Manchester United level or what’s expected from Manchester United. But ultimately, we have to do something.

“And that’s still not success, but take a step forward by qualifying for the Champions League.”