Liverpool are about to bring Darren Motsi to Anfield, with the youngster having decided to leave Leicester City, according to a source.

In recent years, Liverpool have made some smart signings for their youth team, with a view to developing them for the senior side.

Liverpool signed Rio Ngumoha in 2024, and the former Chelsea academy player is already part of the first team at Anfield.

Trey Nyoni is another teenager that Liverpool signed back in September 2023.

The 18-year-old midfielder arrived at Liverpool after leaving the Leicester City academy.

Nyoni has also made 20 appearances for the Liverpool first team, providing one assist in the process.

READ: Reliable journalist reveals fresh name on Liverpool manager list despite Iraola ‘agreement’

It has now emerged that Liverpool are planning to raid Leicester for yet another young gem.

According to the football account, @OleKristofferE, Darren Motsi has decided to leave Leicester for Liverpool this summer.

Motsi is 15 years of age and played for the Leicester Under-21 side this season.

The attacking midfielder scored three goals and gave two assists in 19 matches this season.

In Premier League 2 this season, Motsi scored three goals and registered two assists in 11 matches.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘prepared’ to break transfer record for Mo Salah replacement

Darren Motsi will join Liverpool after leaving Leicester City

The account, @OleKristofferE, which posts about academy football and Liverpool, wrote on X at 6am on May 31: “Darren Motsi, one of the country’s biggest talents, has chosen Liverpool

“He is thus taking the ‘Nyoni route’ from Leicester to Liverpool

“Motsi is a left-footed attacking midfielder who can play out wide on the right and in a 10 role

“An enormous coup for the club! They’re very pleased with this one

“As a 15-year-old, he has played the entire season with Leicester’s U21 team. That says it all”

Meanwhile, for the first team, Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are on the hunt for a manager after sacking Arne Slot on Saturday.

Liverpool posted on their official website regarding the decision: “That this was a difficult decision for us to make as a club goes without saying. The contribution Arne has made to Liverpool FC in the time that he has been with us has been significant, meaningful and – most importantly of all to supporters and ourselves – successful.

“As such, our appreciation for everything he has achieved could not be greater, particularly as it was underpinned by a work ethic, a diligence and a level of expertise which further underlined our view that he is a leader in his field.

“From the moment that we first encountered Arne, it was immediately clear that he is an individual who does not merely accept responsibility, he embraces it. This was evident when he agreed to take over as head coach, when he guided us to the Premier League title and throughout the season just ended when he faced considerable challenges and burdens.

“At the same time, we have collectively come to the conclusion that change is necessary in order for the club to keep moving forward. Again, it must be stressed that this is not a decision which has been reached lightly, anything but.

“We would like to take this opportunity to place on record our appreciation for Arne, who will always hold a special place in the history of this football club as the coach who delivered Liverpool’s 20th league title.

“That accomplishment – made all the more remarkable as it arrived in his very first season in charge – was built on outstanding coaching and leadership every single day.

“He also helped guide the club through one of the most difficult periods imaginable following the loss of Diogo. The compassion and humanity he showed throughout that time said a great deal about him as a person.

“As such, we can only wish Arne well in the next stage of his coaching career, with our expectation being that he will continue to be successful. We do so in the knowledge that his Liverpool legacy is intact and will become yet more meaningful in the years and decades to come.

“Nevertheless, the conclusion we have come to is built on a belief that the team’s trajectory is best addressed through a change of direction. That does not diminish the work Arne has done here, or the respect we have for him. Nor is it a reflection of his talents. Rather, it is indicative of the need for a different approach.

“Arne leaves with our gratitude, with a Premier League title to his name, and with the knowledge that he and his family will always be welcomed back at Anfield.”

Andoni Iraola is widely expected to become the new Liverpool manager, with the outgoing Bournemouth manager turning down Crystal Palace and Bayer Leverkusen.

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