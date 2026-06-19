Liverpool react to Darwin Nunez ‘returns to’ Anfield rumour

Liverpool have dismissed suggestions that Darwin Nunez will return to Anfield and play under manager Andoni Iraola next season, according to a reliable journalist.

There have been growing rumours this month that Nunez could join Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Nunez is ‘awaiting news’ for Liverpool, with the Uruguay international striker also ready to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Nunez could terminate his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal after losing his place in the team after they signed Karim Benzema in January,

The 26-year-old, who spent three years at Liverpool between 2022 and 2025, has not played for Al-Hilal since February.

Earlier this week, it was sensationally reported that Nunez has a deal in place to return to Liverpool this summer.

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Hugo Ekitike will miss a large chunk of next season due to an Achilles rupture, with Alexander Isak the only senior recognised striker in the Liverpool squad under manager Andoni Iraola at the moment.

Journalist Martin Charquero posted on X at 1:36pm on June 15: “ATTENTION.

“Darwin Nunez returns to Liverpool.

“The confirmation will not be given in these days since the player asked to be focused with the Uruguayan National Team. Information from @jpromeroh on #Minuto1”

Liverpool dismiss Darwin Nunez to Anfield return rumour

Liverpool have reacted to the rumours, with The Liverpool Echo’s Liverpool FC correspondent, Paul Gorst, reporting that both the Reds and Nunez’s agents have distanced themselves from the wild speculation.

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Gorst wrote in The Liverpool Echo: “It’s fair to say there was a degree of surprise internally at Liverpool with the claim that Darwin Nunez’s return to Anfield as a free agent was set to be announced after Uruguay’s World Cup campaign this week.

“On Monday, Uruguayan reporter Martin Charquero shared to his 381,000 followers on X Nunez will be re-signing for the Reds this summer, insisting that confirmation will not be given until after La Celeste’s involvement in the World Cup has ended.

“That particular update was actually credited to journalist Juan Pablo Romero from Carve Deportiva, which is a Uruguayan sports radio station based in Montevideo.

“It sounded as comprehensive as is possible but some at Liverpool were baffled by the suggestion.

“Numerous sources dismissed the claims of a shock Nunez comeback to the ECHO before the player’s representatives also privately rebuffed the developments as inaccurate.

“It’s less than 12 months since Nunez traded the Reds for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

“And while a homecoming as a free agent in a different role within the squad – and perhaps with fewer expectations given his lack of a fee – appeals to some, the Reds won’t be looking to bring back their former No.9.”

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