According to a Uruguayan journalist, Darwin Nunez is ‘returning’ to Liverpool and there will be ‘confirmation’ of this deal soon.

Nunez was one of the last Liverpool signings pushed for by beloved former boss Jurgen Klopp, who went against a clear ‘data warning’ to lobby for the forward’s arrival.

And Klopp got his wish, with Liverpool paying around £64m to sign Nunez from Benfica after he scored 34 goals in 41 appearances during the 2021/22 campaign.

Nunez had a rollercoaster ride at Anfield, and he ultimately failed to live up to expectations.

The 26-year-old showed flashes of brilliance, but was erratic in front of goal far more often. He ended with a goal tally of 40 in 143 appearances across all competitions.

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Ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, Liverpool cashed in on Nunez by selling him to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for around £46m.

Nunez has nine goals in 24 games for Al-Hilal, but his relationship with the Middle East club has turned sour in recent months because he has fallen in the pecking order following the arrival of Karim Benzema.

Now, Nunez looks likely to secure a return to Europe in this summer’s window, and a recent report claimed he ‘wants to return’ to Liverpool on a potential free transfer.

Darwin Nunez ‘returning to Liverpool’ this summer

The consensus among Liverpool fans is that they are against the idea of Nunez returning, but this could be a sensible signing to provide competition for Alexander Isak while Hugo Ekitike recovers from his serious knee injury.

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And reporter Martin Charquero has relayed information from fellow journalist Juan Pablo Romero claiming Nunez’s return to Liverpool is already a done deal but it will not be confirmed until after the World Cup.

Charquero said on X: ‘ATTENTION. Darwin Núñez returns to Liverpool. The confirmation will not be given in these days since the player asked to be focused with the Uruguayan National Team. Information from @jpromeroh on #Minuto1.’

Alternatively, Nunez could join another Premier League club and Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly has explained why he would suit a move to Stamford Bridge.

“There’s not many in the market from the French team,” Desailly told Betway.

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“Obviously, we have to put aside Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. Desire Doue is not really a striker or that point of reference. They need a difference maker, like a Pippo Inzaghi or a Hernan Crespo.

“It’s the same for someone like Bradley Barcola. I believe he still needs to learn a little more and improve his understanding of the game. He’s an amazing talent, but he would not suit Chelsea yet.

“A player who would could suit the profile is former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. If you give him the confidence and belief, he will not feel shy because the people in the system are a higher grade than him.

“That is what happened to him at Liverpool. There were too many players higher grade than him, so he couldn’t express himself. At Chelsea, I’m sure he would express himself and perform.”