Liverpool fans are in despair after another draw took them only eight points clear; Darwin Nunez gets some pelters.

It’s Arsenal’s title now…

I’m not sure where the title talk came from in the first place, but Liverpool can kiss it goodbye now.

Crap at Goodison, hanging on against Wolves, couldn’t beat mid-table mediocrity tonight. And it’s only February.

Sooner or later it comes down to bottle. We’ve made it clear that we don’t have it.

Arsenal will be worthy winners, if only because they can actually keep a clean sheet once in a while. Whatever you think of Arteta, you can’t deny him that.

At least it’ll be a change from City winning…

Dave (LFC), Galway

This is no time to choke

The dropped points by Liverpool against Villa have given Arsenal a chance to catch up. Not just mathematically but more importantly psychologically.

In the past Arsenal have choked at times like this. Let’s see if they have grown up or if they’re still not quite ready.

Lee

Nunez? Why?

You’ve really got to wonder what Slot saw in Nunez against Wolves that made him think the kid deserved more game time. He was horrendous on the weekend and actually managed to be worse at Villa. Whilst he can’t be blamed for some very suspect defending in the first half he literally had an open goal to win it and somehow managed to miss the target entirely.

The only positive about him is that at least it’s easy to see where we need to strengthen in the summer.

I actually think a draw away at Villa isn’t a bad result but it only looks okay if Arsenal drop points on the weekend in their relatively straight forward trip to West Ham or even if Arsenal win as long as we beat City it’s fine.

I am starting to wonder if the team is just a bit knackered in truth. Slot has managed games well and there’s data to show players sprint less now than under Klopp but he probably should’ve rotated a lot more in the latter Champions League stages and even in the Carabao.

Lots to be concerned about but in truth everything is fine if we win the next one. It’s only Man City away so what could go wrong.

Minty, LFC

…Before we get slaughtered by fans of other teams, let me be first.

Naby Keita is now number 2.

Howard Jones

…”If you look at the chances we had to go in front in the second half, there’s one person in the dressing room who feels quite down, and you know who it is I think.”

Apparently Arne Slot was thusly quoted speaking to TNT at Villa Park; it was interpreted in the mainstream media as a remark about Darwin Nunez. Hmm… I reckon I saw our perfect wonderboy Darwin wearing a sh*t-eating grin minutes after the full-time whistle though, as he shared some cracking jokes and cute, barmy smiles with Emi Martinez. Didn’t seem too down to me, this lad. Grim Liverpool faces everywhere, but Darwin was beaming.

If anyone felt down about their performance it was probably Jota (not that the rest of the side were brilliant). Nunez and Jota were equally guilty spurning multiple chances on goal tonight; unfortunately only one of them possesses enough self-awareness and maturity to comprehend they’d let the team down. Only one plays for the shirt, only one deserves my support, the other can f*ck right off to the Saudi leagues and you know who it is I think.

Eric, Los Angeles CA

Nope; it’s all absolutely fine

So let me get this straight Stephen Chicken.

As per your article; Liverpool were abject because they let Villa off the hook with poor attacking play by missing huge opportunities while Villa only scored due to Liverpool’s poor defensive play. Yet Liverpool came away with a point at a ground where only one away team has secured all 3 this season?

Doesn’t sound all that shabby to me mate 😉

James Outram, Wirral

No great sheikhs

To Charly M and his ilk; are we an exploding clown car, with a dumpster fire on the back seat, hurtling off the edge of a cliff? Yes.

Is the solution to that Middle East oil money? No, no it’s not. I’d rather get relegated. Better that than selling the few remaining strands of soul we have left.

Lewis, Busby Way

What Ashworth said…

I suppose what Dan Ashworth presumably said to the recruitment panel at Utd:

“This Amorin lad looks good, has a future, but not here as we don’t have any players that suit his system which he said is his ideology and the only way he will play. If we are planning on doing a serious reboot on how we play we should probably do it with a pre season to plan for it. You did hire me for this sort of knowledge and advice you know. Eh, why are you packing all my things in a cardboard box? Ah I see, I will need my severance in cash lads as I have seen the books.”

Mel – Dublin, Berlin, Athlone Town

Maybe it’s not the managers…

Is it just me or are there others that don’t think it’s been the United managers. Solskjaer, Ten Haag, Amorim the three most recent. I don’t think Ancelotti or Pep could get a tune out of the player pool United has had to work with over the past several years.

In other words, is there a manager that could get the current squad in the top six consistently? I don’t think so.

Until United get a higher standard/quality of player in, I think this continues, regardless of managers, football directors, or owners.

TX Bill (now that I’ve said this, Everton 0 – 2 United) EFC

It’s nice to be nice

Just a note to say how much I enjoyed Amazon Prime Videos coverage of the Bayern Munich vs Celtic CL game on Tuesday night.

The warm-up was full of excellent videos with interesting and interested contributors and the game panel of Neil Lennon, Martin O’Neill and Clarence Seedorf were great in conversation along with an excellent host in Gabby Logan. The post match panel chat with Brendan Rodgers was also great but the highlight was undoubtedly the actual Match coverage itself.

Jon Champion and Alan Shearer were on Comms and Analysis duties and both were excellent. Their insight and coverage were very good and Alan Shearers enthusiasm and backing was sincere, patronising free and also totally free of any EPL references which seems to be an issue impacting almost every game of football on air these days.

Best of all though was the amount of time when both guys simply stayed silent. They had the class and confidence to simply allow the game and atmosphere to speak for themselves and what an absolute joy that was. In this day and age of utter gibberish constantly being uttered just to fill dead air-time, this was a masterclass in professionalism. Bravo.

Here is hoping many more take note, I really hope they do that, I really do!

Paul Healy (93 and a half minutes of joy), Glasgow

In defence of stats

As a stat nerd, I thought I’d chime in on the current Mailbox debate. There are three separate issues here: 1) the usefulness/uselessness of stats; 2) the effects of stats-based commentary on the individual experience of the game; 3) the effects of a data-driven approach on the game as a whole.

On the first point, every stat, without exception, gives you useful information of some kind. At the same time, every stat, without exception, needs to be understood in context. Once you start looking into the details, you get to understand what stats can and can’t tell you, which stats are more useful in which situations, etc.

The second point is in some ways the trickiest, because unless you’re really into the stats, you’re at the mercy of pundits who may or may not understand them particularly well. A really good commentator will tell you lots with stats. A poor one will just throw things at the wall and leave you to pick up the pieces.

It goes without saying there will be more poor or mediocre commentators than good ones. It takes serious time and effort to understand stats and communicate them properly.

On the other hand, football is still football. If stats commentary seems unhelpful or just plain annoying, one can just ignore it and enjoy the game. Or, if you’re a nerd like me, learn as much as you can on your own to understand the game better, and to know which pundits are worth listening to.

That brings us to the third point, that data-driven approaches are taking the soul out of the game. We all have to decide this for ourselves. As I see it, while intelligent use of stats can put your players in the best position to thrive, what still decides most games is footballing skills. I follow the Premier League closely, and I think it’s better than ever, for the simple reason there’s more talent out there. Matheus Cunha? Kaoru Mitoma? Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa? Alexander Isak? Those guys are just brilliant, and none of them play for title contenders. Just wow.

I watch football for the same reason most people do: to see the beauty and feel the thrill. At the same time, knowing the stats gives me a better understanding of what’s going on, and can make the thrill even greater. I’ll give just one very simple example. All season, stats have said Chris Wood is banging them in at unsustainable rates. Probability says he can’t keep doing it. So every time he does it, it’s more of a marvel. And I’d love to see it go on and on.

Anyway, that’s one person’s view. I love stats, and I love football, and the two loves go together seamlessly. Your mileage may vary, but at least know it’s possible.

Peter G, Pennsylvania, USA (my favorite stat is percentage success in headed duels)