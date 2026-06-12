£46m World Cup striker ‘awaiting news’ from Liverpool as Jorge Mendes gets involved

Darwin Nunez is willing to return to Liverpool and play for new head coach Andoni Iraola at Anfield, according to a report, which has also revealed his desire to turn out for Barcelona.

Liverpool sold Nunez to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in the summer of 2025 for a transfer fee of £46.3million, as reported by BBC Sport at the time.

Nunez spent three years at Liverpool, scoring 40 goals in 143 appearances for the Premier League club.

Liverpool spent £64million on the Uruguay international striker, but he never looked the part.

While there could be no doubt on Nunez’s work ethic and desire to win for the team, he missed easy chances in front of goal and hugely frustrated the fans.

Then Liverpool manager Arne Slot handed Nunez just eight starts in the Premier League in the 2024/25 campaign, as the Reds won the title.

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On June 7, Mundo Deportivo reported that Nunez wants to leave Al-Hilal and fancies a return to Liverpool.

The report stated: ‘Darwin Nunez would like to return to Liverpool’.

It added: ‘Chelsea are also interested. The arrival of Xabi Alonso could facilitate his return to the Premier League.

Mundo Deportivo also claimed that ‘Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool are positioning themselves for Darwin Nunez’, adding that Barcelona are looking at the 26-year-old as a cheaper alternative to Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

The same Spanish news outlet has now brought an update on Nunez’s situation.

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Darwin Nunez wants to return to Liverpool

Mundo Deportivo has reported that Nunez is waiting to hear from Liverpool and could terminate his contract with Al-Hilal.

Super agent Jorge Mendes represents Nunez as well as Joao Cancelo, who spent the second half of last season on loan at from Al-Hilal.

Nunez lost his place at Al-Hilal after they signed Karim Benzema in January, with the striker not playing for the Saudi Pro League club since February.

The striker, who will play for Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup finals, is ‘already aware that his name came up in the discussions’ between Mendes and Al-Hilal.

Nunez ‘is awaiting news’ from Liverpool and Barcelona to see if either club would be willing to sign him.

Darwin Nunez to Liverpool unlikely

Never say never in football, but it is extremely unlikely that Liverpool will re-sign Nunez.

Hugo Ekitike suffered a ruptured Achilles injury back in April and will miss a large chunk of next season, so ideally Liverpool would like another striker for the short term to compete with Alexander Isak

However, it would be better for Liverpool if they look at someone other than Nunez.

Nunez was not particularly great at Liverpool in his first spell, and many fans were happy to see the back of him.

It is hard to imagine Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), bring back a player they were so keen to dump in the first place.

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