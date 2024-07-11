Darwin Nunez’s chaotic Copa America scrap belongs in a WWE main event

Watching Copa America from a distance doesn’t do it full justice. Not only do you not see the full array of quality players on show, you also miss out on mounds of chaotic moments that are often more enticing than the football itself.

As football fans, sure the actual football is great and we’ll never tire of a moment of magic such as a baller sticking one top bins, or a majestic piece of skill that leaves a defender looking foolish. But what we’re really here for is drama. We’re here to be entertained. We’re frothing at the mouth for it.

And what makes those moments of magic all the more sweet? When they’re coupled up with drama and chaos so outrageous that it feels like you’ve been transported back to the 1990s and

you’re watching peak WWE RAW is WAR. Attitude Era levels of carnage.

Read the article at Planet Football.