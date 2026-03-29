The Manchester United managerial carousel has spun so fast over the last decade that it has left most of the club’s legends dizzy, disillusioned, or—in the case of Roy Keane—permanently incandescent.

However, as the 2025/26 season enters its final stretch, a rare sense of serenity has settled over Old Trafford, and even David Beckham has finally seen enough to break his usual diplomatic silence.

Speaking on talkSPORT following Manchester United’s recent resurgence under Michael Carrick, Beckham didn’t hold back on the psychological toll the post-Ferguson era has taken on those who lived through the glory years.

The former England captain admitted that the current regime is providing a level of stability that has been absent for an entire generation of supporters.

“Yeah, I must admit, the last few months have been a lot more comfortable than the last 10 years, to be honest. It’s been tough over that time,” Beckham said when asked if he was surprised by Carrick’s success at United so far.

United have spent billions since 2013, cycling through various philosophies and “world-class” appointments, only to find themselves perpetually stuck in a cycle of expensive failure.

Yet, in Carrick, who took the reins in mid-January, Beckham sees a return to the foundational principles that made the club great.

“But I think Michael’s got experience. I think he’s got a calmness about him that he’s brought into the club. He knows the club. He knows the players. He knows the way Man United play and the way Man United should play,” Beckham continued.

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Since Carrick stepped in to stabilize the ship, United have looked like a different animal, picking up 23 points from a possible 30 and climbing into the Champions League spots. But for Beckham, the transformation isn’t just about the points on the board; it’s about the stature and conduct of the man in the dugout.

“And I’ve always liked Michael as a coach. You know, when you look at him, there’s a calmness. There’s, on the side of the pitch, there’s, I don’t want to say elegance because I’m not sure that’s the right thing to say, but there’s an elegance in the way he is, whether it’s the way he celebrates, whether it’s the way he gets angry.”

The ‘elegance’ Beckham highlights is a world away from the frantic energy that defined the end of the previous regime. While others seemed to buckle under the weight of the Old Trafford hot seat, Carrick looks entirely unfazed.

It is a level of composure that Beckham believes has finally rubbed off on a squad that previously looked broken by the pressure.

“You know, all of those things are important in a manager. And I think that the way he’s got the team and brought the team together has been, has been incredible. And I think as a United fan, it’s exactly what we needed,” Beckham concluded.

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