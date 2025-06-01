Manchester United legend David Beckham has slammed the club’s current squad, as he feels the players are not showing respect and some things going on are “not ok.”

United quickly departed for a post-season tour after their 15th-placed Premier League campaign finished. They also endured the ignominy of losing the Europa League final prior to that.

Though they won the second tour game – 3-1 against Hong Kong – things went badly in the first, as they were beaten 1-0 by ASEAN All-Stars.

They were booed off by supporters, which manager Ruben Amorim felt they might “need”. But that was seemingly not the worst of their problems.

Indeed, Alejandro Garnacho was accused of pushing a fan, while Amad Diallo went viral in a photo with his middle finger up at supporters.

United legend Beckham does not feel some of what’s going on has been acceptable for United standards.

“It’s tough times. I don’t like seeing some of things that are going on at the club,” Beckham told CBS Sports.

“On the pitch is what counts but in all honesty I’m seeing a lot of things that are not okay in my eyes as a fan and as a lover of Man United.

“You have to represent the badge. That’s what it is about. I’ve seen a lot of things where players are not acting in the right manner.

“We were a part of a team that was so well mannered. We understood what it meant to play for Manchester United. We understood what the badge meant.

“Wherever we travelled, whether it was in Europe or in Asia, we respected the fans.

“We respected the fact that they were turning up, paying money and wanting you to sign and take pictures. You respect that.”

Indeed, United have one of the largest fanbases in the world, and it is not a good look for their current crop to be seen to be disrespecting them.

Things on the field are clearly not good, too, and the board will have to spend the summer rectifying things so that the Manchester outfit have a better time next season, trying to bounce back from 15th in the league.

