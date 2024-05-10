David Beckham warns ‘unmotivated’ Man Utd players ‘in wrong team’ ahead of ‘big game’

David Beckham has warned the Manchester United players struggling for “motivation” ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The Manchester United players have received plenty of criticism this season as they sit eighth in the Premier League with three matches remaining.

Their Carabao Cup defence and Champions League campaign was equally as disappointing but the Red Devils can make something of the campaign by winning the FA Cup.

The only problem with that is the opposition standing in their way.

Manchester City are the clear favourites to win the showcase match at Wembley and if they do come out victorious, you have to feel that the writing will be on the walls for Erik ten Hag, if it isn’t already.

With United struggling on the pitch, the vast majority of the blame has fallen on to Ten Hag, who does deserve a lot of the blame, to be honest.

The Dutchman is a manager who never takes accountability for poor performances/results and is always quick to blame injuries and officials after a defeat.

Despite this and the lack of a clear philosophy on the pitch, the number of injuries Ten Hag – the favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave – has been forced to contend with is outrageous, so we can at least cut him some slack.

Getting a result at Wembley against their City rivals could give Ten Hag the credit in the bank needed to keep his job ahead of a huge summer under the ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Beckham: If you’re not up for FA Cup final, ‘you’re in the wrong team and sport’

Speaking on the red carpet at Printworks in Manchester on Thursday evening, United legend Beckham praised Ten Hag and said that the magnitude of the fixture will do the talking for the manager, and if players do not feel up for it, they are “in the wrong team” and “playing the wrong sport”.

“You’d hope that the manager doesn’t have to do much,” he told talkSPORT.

“I think that’s the whole point of being a Manchester United player and playing in these big games you should be motivated. When you’re a professional footballer and you’re doing the job you love and you’re at the club you love, when you’re playing in any game, whether it’s a regular season game or whether it’s an FA Cup final against your rivals, that should be enough motivation.

“And, if it’s not, then you’re in the wrong team and you’re playing the wrong sport. We went into every game, whether it was a youth cup game, a friendly game, off-season or a European Cup final, with the same mentality and the same drive,” reports the Mirror.

“We all know Erik’s a very qualified manager and a good manager and he has the right motives. We were lucky in our day that we had Sir Alex Ferguson, we were lucky that we had Eric Harrison and Jim Ryan and Nobby Stiles and all of these great managers and motivators.”

